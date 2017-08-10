Paddy Gallagher vs. Gary Murray on Oct.6

MTK Global are delighted to announce an all-MTK title clash on October 6th as Paddy Gallagher puts his Celtic title on the line against the undefeated Gary Murray at Meadowbank Arena, live on BoxNation.

Gallagher (11-3, 7 KO’s) won the vacant title in emphatic style with a ruthless first round stoppage over the previously undefeated Tony Dixon in May 2016. A recent victory over Craig Kelly at the Odyssey Arena in Belfast also ended early, Gallagher forcing the stoppage in the third-round.

The Belfast man is confident ahead of his title defence and believes he will silence the home crowd on fight night.

“It’s good to get the chance to defend the Celtic title after winning it last year,” Gallagher said. “I don’t know that much about him [Murray] but I’ve seen some videos and I’ve heard similar things from a few different people. I know he’s game, he’s fit and he’s dedicated. I’m in with someone that will give me a tough fight.”





“I’ve already taken a boxers undefeated record when winning the title and I expect to do the same on October 6th. The Scottish fans are similar to Belfast and it’ll be a great atmosphere. I went to Wales with a hostile crowd and it didn’t affect me. It’s good being in that kind of fight, I’d rather that than no atmosphere.”

Murray (12-0) has forced his way into title contention with some impressive displays and produced a good performance to defeat Gergo Vari at the Braehead Arena in July on the ‘Bad Blood’ undercard. The Coatbridge man will be contesting his first title as a professional and is excited to get the opportunity in Edinburgh.

“I can’t wait to get in there and see how good I actually am,” Murray said. “I know he’s [Gallagher] a cracking fighter, he’s achieved something that I want and the only way to actually see how good you are is to challenge yourself.”

“It’s time I fought somebody at that level and it’s a fight I’m fully capable of winning. It doesn’t seem long ago I was in Meadowbank for Ricky Burns’ first title fight as a fan and now I’ll be doing it myself. Hopefully the crowd will get behind me and I’m looking forward to it.”

Tickets are on sale now and priced £40, £60 and £150 (VIP Ringside).