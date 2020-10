Paddy Donovan battles Jumanne Camero on November 11th in Wakefield

Undefeated sensation Paddy Donovan will have a big step up in competition as he takes on former Southern Area champion Jumanne Camero on next month’s huge #MTKFightNight event.

Donovan (4-0, 3 KOs) will face Camero (10-6, 3 KOs) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday, 11 November, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Limerick hero Donovan had looked superb in his career so far, racking up three knockouts in four wins, with the most recent of those coming in August when he needed just 91 seconds to earn a first-round knockout victory over Des Newton.

He now turns his attention to Camero, who won the Southern Area lightweight title back in 2017, and Donovan is pleased about the step up.

Donovan said: “I’m really excited to be back in the ring, and especially on an MTK Global show. They always put on world-class events with world-class fighters, and that’s where I want to be fighting.

“Jumanne Camero seems to be a decent fighter with 10 wins from 16 fights, and he will be my toughest challenge to date. My training is going really well, and I’m feeling perfect. I’m sure his style of fighting will bring the best out of me, and I’ll put on one hell of a show come November 11th.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re delighted to be working with our friends at Top Rank to get Paddy Donovan on our huge show next month. He’s had a perfect start to his career, and now faces a big test against Jumanne Camero.

“Donovan looks destined for big things in the sport and has a great trainer in his corner in Andy Lee. Camero is a former Southern Area champion, though, so it’s set to be an inspiring fight.”

It’s part of a huge bill on Wednesday, 11 November, which features Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, plus Kazakh star Tursynbay Kulakhmet having his first fight in the UK.

Elsewhere on the card, Sultan Zaurbek takes on Jeff Ofori, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, and Sahir Iqbal returns.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal