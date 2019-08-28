Paddy Barnes will enjoy home support against Jay Harris

Paddy Barnes has no ill feeling towards undefeated European and Commonwealth champion Jay Harris but is predicting an explosive clash on October 11.





Double Olympic medalist Barnes (6-2, 1 KO) welcomes Wales’ trail-blazing Harris (16-0, 8 KOs) to the #MTKFightNight at Belfast’s legendary Ulster Hall in a bout – broadcast live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank – that will propel the winner to world title contention.

Although much is at stake and their styles all-but guarantee relentless action, Barnes is refusing to spark a war of words.

‘The Leprechaun’ said: “I’m not going to try and play any mind games. They’re a load of rubbish. People are already buying tickets so I don’t need to do any of that fake stuff to try and sell this fight.





“Jay is a nice guy and we’ve sparred before. I like him. I’m sure he won’t say anything negative about me because we’re both respectful people.

“He’s obviously a great fighter. He’s always in your face and he’s always aggressive. He comes forward so I know what kind of fight I’m in for. I’m training for war and I believe his style will suit me.

“Jay is already European champion and Commonwealth champion. He hasn’t fought any big names but he’s got belts. He’s up there towards world level so beating him would prove where I’m at.”

Joining the hotly-anticipated clash between Barnes and Harris on a stacked bill are other mouth-watering match-ups in Sean McComb vs. Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez and Marco McCullough vs. Viorel Simion.

Also on the undercard, the likes of Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Conrad Cummings, Pierce O’Leary, Callum Bradley, Sean Duffy and Ruari Dalton will all be vying for the headlines.

