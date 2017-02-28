Paddock Eyes Another Title Tilt

Luke Paddock believes he is only a couple of powerful performances away from getting another title shot.

‘Cool Hand’ tops the bill on BCB’s ‘No Guts, No Glory’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday (4th March) and he wants to use the platform to springboard himself to bigger things. The 25-year-old has suffered two defeats in his last five bouts, both of which were for belts, but he believes it will be third time lucky when he gets another shot.





“I don’t think I am far away from getting back fighting for titles,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “Maybe a fight or two and then I can get back to that level. I do believe I am a championship fighter as I stand now as I have done ten rounds before and boxed for belts. But I have had a couple of defeats and it does knock you back a bit in the pecking order. So I just need a fight or two where I can put on a performance and get back to the top of the list for titles. I just want to take each fight as it comes and start building up the wins again.

“I want to get back to big things as soon as possible. I am sure I will be able to win at that level when I get back there. I just need more sparring and more preparation. I believe I will be ready and given enough time I could fight for any belt.

“I want to give a showing and I want to be the lime-light of the night. I want to steal the show so I don’t just want the win, I want a performance. I want to give the people their money’s worth and give them something to get excited about. I thrive under pressure so being top of the bill will definitely benefit me. I like the attention, not that I seek it, and these occasions allow me to have it. Also it puts me in good stead when I go on to box for a title. If I can handle the pressure of being top of the bill on a small hall show then when I go on to big belts the occasion should be fine with me. I will be using this fight as preparation for the bigger ones.”

The Bloxwich boxer will be facing the experienced Lukasz Janik, who has fought the likes of Robbie Davies Jnr and Jack Catterall, but Paddock is looking forward to the challenge and he is hoping to give the Polish pugilist just the sixth stoppage defeat of his 42 fight career.

“I don’t know too much about him but he has been in with Robbie Davies and he is a good fighter so it will be tough,” he added. “He has boxed some good kids and has done some championship rounds so he will be durable which is something I need as it will be a good test.

“I have been working on a lot of power. People on the circuit know I am a tidy, technical boxer. I have fast hands and good foot movement. But we have been working on power this time as well so hopefully I can get the stoppage. I believe a lot of people underestimate my power and I do hit a lot harder than my record says and I want to go out there and show it in the ring. If people underestimate me I will make a fool of them.”

Tipton light heavyweight, Ricky Summers, and Old Hill featherweight, Manny Zaber, are chief support.

Wolverhampton Bantamweight, Kyle Williams, also features alongside Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, and Coventry heavyweight, Dilly Singh.

The card will also feature professional female boxing as West Bromwich welterweight, Lauren ‘Black Widow’ Johnson, makes her professional debut.

