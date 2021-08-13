Pacquiao – Ugas undercard: Frank Martin, Rising Lightweight Prospect Jose Valenzuela & Heavyweight Prospect Steven Torres

A jam-packed lineup of hard-hitting showdowns featuring top contenders and exciting prospects will highlight PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes preceding the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugás pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The FOX broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and features unbeaten lightweight contender Frank Martin battling Ryan Kielczweski in a 10-round attraction, rising lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela competing in an eight-round fight against Esteban Sanchez and heavyweight prospect Steven Torres squaring off against Justin Rolfe.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and MP Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.

Non-televised action will see Dallas-based prospect Burley Brooks (6-2, 5 KOs) taking on Cameron Rivera (9-6-3, 6 KOs) for a super middleweight duel, unbeaten Filipino John Dato (14-0-1, 9 KOs) in a featherweight clash against Mexico’s Angel Contreras (10-4-2, 6 KOs) and the pro debut of lightweight Mikel Spencer in a four-round bout.

The 26-year-old Martin (13-0, 10 KOs) scored an impressive knockout victory over previously unbeaten Jerry Perez in his last outing in April. Before that triumph, he added two victories to his ledger in 2020, stopping Tyrone Luckey in December and Reymond Yanong in February. A seven-time national champion as an amateur, including a first place finish at the 2016 National Golden Gloves, Martin was raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana and now trains in Dallas alongside Errol Spence Jr. and under the guide of Derrick James. He is opposed by the 32-year-old Kielczweski (30-5, 11 KOs), who looks to bounce back after an October decision loss to unbeaten Gabriel Flores Jr. The Quincy, Massachusetts-native has won four of his last six bouts and has gone the distance in each of his defeats.

Born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Valenzuela (8-0, 5 KOs) now trains in Seattle as a stablemate of unbeaten two-time champion David Benavidez. The 22-year-old turned pro in 2018 and is currently on a four-bout knockout streak that includes 2021 victories over Nelson Hampton and Clay Burns. He takes on the 22-year-old Sanchez (17-1, 8 KOs), who is a native of Los Mochis, Mexico. Sanchez will be making his U.S. debut on August 21, having most recently defeated Carlos Reyes in May.

Owning knockouts in each of his fights since turning pro in December 2019, Torres (4-0, 4 KOs) returns to action for the first time since November 2020 when he stopped Joshua Tuani in round two with a body shot. The 23-year-old has yet to let an opponent make it past the second round thus far in his young career. He will battle Fairfield, Maine’s Rolfe (6-2-1, 4 KOs), a 29-year-old who has won back-to-back fights heading into August 21.