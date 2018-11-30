Pacquiao training for Broner fight

With speaking engagements to the students of the Oxford Union and the Cambridge Union and a whirlwind U.S. media tour to announce his WBA welterweight world title defense against former four-division world champion Adrien Broner behind him, boxer laureate Senator MANNY “Pacman” PACQUIAO is back in Manila, working three shifts and two jobs daily. For Pacquiao, it’s just another day in the office. Make that offices — his gym and the Philippine Senate.





Boxing’s only eight-division world champion and the BWAA’s reigning Fighter of the Decade, Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs), is putting in 14 to 16-hour days training for his upcoming fight against Cincinnati’s Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) and serving his constituents. Until the current Senate session ends, on December 12, Pacquiao’s typical work day begins at 6:30 a.m. with a 5.2-mile run followed by strength and conditioning work. After that it is breakfast and Senate work, followed by a two-hour gym session. Following a quick lunch, Pacquiao is off to the Senate where his second work day begins around 1:30 p.m. and usually ends no earlier than 8:30 p.m., where he heads home to dinner with his family.

On Monday, Pacquiao, one of the few senators to take on the cigarette/tobacco lobby, gave a speech to the plenary making another push for his Senate Bill 1599, which he first introduced in 2017, seeking to raise the excise tax on tobacco products.

Citing the benefits of “The Sin Tax Reform Act,” which was passed in 2012, and resulted in a significant decrease in the number of smokers, Pacquiao said, in a privilege speech, “The main objective for the proposal of this bill is to save lives. This goes to show that increasing tobacco tax works. However, because of increasing incomes and population, it is expected that, without any increase in the tobacco tax, we can expect one million new smokers by year 2022.” Additionally, Pacquiao said that the number of Filipino smokers would decrease by one million while generating 30 to 40 billion pesos in incremental revenues. Pacquiao’s entire text of his speech can be accessed via this link: https://senate.gov.ph/press_release/2018/1126_pacquiao1.asp.

Once the Philippine Senate session concludes, Manny will return to his home in General Santos City where he will continue training. There will be one interruption — his fortieth birthday celebration on December 17. Pacquiao and his team will depart for the U.S., on December 22, and begin phase two of his training at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, Calif.

Regarding Pacquiao’s first week of training camp, here is what the team had to say.

“It is good to be back home in the Philippines. It is time to get to work. I have to really focus and train hard for this fight,” said Pacquiao. “I am excited for January 19. Excited to be facing Adrien Broner. Excited to be back at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, my second home, fighting in front of my fans.”

“Training has been good so far. It is great to be back to training. After two weeks, we will be in very good condition. Manny is still very aggressive and still hungry. I have to make sure that we do our best as trainers to prepare Manny for Adrien Broner just like we did for the Lucas Matthysse fight,” said Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao’s trainer.

Added Justin Fortune, Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning coach, “We have had good training sessions. We started the week off slowly with light training , but it has become stronger as the week progressed because Manny came into camp in great shape. He is very fresh and very strong.”

A three-time Fighter of the Year, Pacquiao, who hails from Sarangani Province in the Philippines, is the only sitting Congressman and Senator to win a world title. After serving two terms as Congressman, Pacquiao was elected to a Philippine Senate seat in May 2016, capturing over 16 million votes nationally. Pacquiao’s boxing resume features victories over at least seven current and future Hall of Famers, including Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, and Juan Manuel Marquez. In his last fight, with Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in attendance (the first time two heads of state attended a championship boxing event), Pacquaio, 39, regained the welterweight title for a fourth time with a vintage performance on July 15 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia, by knocking out defending WBA champion Lucas Matthyssee in the seventh round.

The Pacquiao vs. Broner world championship event will take place Saturday, January 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao vs. Broner and its co-main event fights will be produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV® and presented by Premier Boxing Champions beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions in association with About Billions Promotions, remaining tickets to the Pacquiao vs. Broner welterweight world championship event are priced at $1,500, $1,000, $750, $500, $300, $200, $100, not including applicable service charges, and can be purchased online through AXS.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts International box office.