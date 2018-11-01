Ozgul: Upsetting Postol will be life-changing

Siar Ozgul steps up against former world champion Viktor Postol on the World Boxing Super Series card in Glasgow this Saturday with everything to gain.





The London-based Turkish super-lightweight (14-1-KO3) is determined to outgun ‘The Iceman’ (29-2-KO12), whose two career defeats have come at the hands of Terence Crawford and Josh Taylor.

As he prepares for the bright lights of The SSE Hydro and DAZN cameras, Ozgul is full of hope.

Ozgul: “It means a lot to me. I feel like I finally have a chance to prove to the whole boxing world how good a fighter I really am.

“Taking this fight shows I’m not afraid to take chances. There are so many boxers who’ve refused to fight me whereas I’ve never said ‘no’ to anyone. I’m a fighter who knows what I want.

“Victory over Postol will change everything for me. I have a big opportunity here and I’m taking it. After this, I’ll be able to get an even bigger fight.

“First of all, I need to win this fight and then my plan is to simply carry on with the hard work, rising up the rankings and fighting for titles.

“MTK Global is an amazing management team and I’m so pleased to working with them. I signed up for big fights and that’s what I have on Saturday night so I’m very grateful.

“I believe the atmosphere in Scotland will be great and I hope they’ll be on my side. I’ve lived in Great Britain for six years now so I hope they’ve heard about me and will support me.”





Ozgul fights on a stacked card in Glasgow alongside MTK Global team-mates Kieran Smith, Stephen Tiffney, Troy James and Michael McGurk.

Super-lightweight Siar Ozgul is ready to bounce back from his sole career defeat by taking on former world champion Viktor Postol in Glasgow on November 3.

The London-based Ozgul (14-1-KO3) lost his Southern Area super-lightweight title in a York Hall classic against Mikey Sakyi back in July but heads straight back into the biggest fight of his life against ‘Iceman’ Postol.

With the Ukrainian (29-2-KO12) a reserve for the World Boxing Super Series event at The SSE Hydro – starring Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin – Ozgul is determined to defy the step up in class and announce himself to the global 140lb scene.

Ozgul said: “First of all, I would like to thank the World Boxing Super Series and my management team MTK Global for getting me this big opportunity.

“I don’t care who I fight. All I know is that I’m coming to fight and to win. I will give my whole heart for this fight and I believe I can win.

“It’s a real privilege to be fighting on such a big show on the undercard of two big fights in Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin and Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire.

“I think Taylor will win the tournament and then you have Burnett, who is a great world champion. It’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

Watch the WBSS card live on DAZN on November 3