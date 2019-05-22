Otto Wallin vs BJ Flores on July 12th in Seattle, WA

Las Vegas based heavyweight contender BJ Flores (34-4-1) has been quietly enjoying retirement life. Between managing his real estate properties in Scottsdale AZ and his occasional commentary duties for the WBSS in 2018 and 2019, Flores felt like he had laced up the gloves for the final time.





Then the phone rang with an offer he couldn’t refuse. He was presented with an opportunity to face a world rated, undefeated, up and coming heavyweight on Showtime.

The former two-time world title challenger will return to the ring on July 12th in Seattle, WA when he faces unbeaten heavyweight contender Otto Wallin (20-0) in a bout that will serve as a ShoBox main event on Showtime.

Flores was last in action in August when he came up short against Trevor Bryan in a bout for the vacant interim WBA world heavyweight title. With the way that fight went, Flores knows there will be doubters and rightfully so.





“I have no excuses “said Flores. “Trevor Bryan was the better man that night and I wish him the best moving forward,” Flores stated.

However, Flores and his newly assembled a team of star studded names in the boxing industry that believe July 12th will be an entirely different story.

For this fight he has enlisted the services of highly regarded trainer Ibn Cason who trains #1 rated heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev. He also has brought aboard Angel “Memo” Heredia who is one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the business. Flores and Heredia have often times been seen at fights together and have shared a mutual friendship for years. Flores said the time had come to go to work with Angel.

“Ibn Cason and Angel Heredia will have me at the top of my game. Being in camp with world class heavyweight Kubrat Pulev will also be an amazing experience. He is very good and there is a lot to learn from a guy like Kubrat. All these new additions to my team will help me surprise a lot of people on July 12th,” said Flores.

“I would also like to thank Ivaylo Gotzev who helped put this together. Ivaylo has been a good friend of mine for years and he has a way of bringing people together. Kubrat welcomes me into camp with open arms. We are working extremely hard and we are both very focused.”

“This will be my first time fighting on Showtime and I plan on putting on a great show. Wallin is a good fighter. 6’6” and young, hungry and undefeated. He isn’t 20-0 for no reason. I am greatly looking forward to this opportunity.“

Flores has been a professional boxer for over 16 years. Over the course of his career he has fought several top fighters and Former World champions such as Tony Bellew, Danny Green, Beibut Shumenov and WBA heavyweight Interim champion Trevor Bryan.

Flores believes he has far more experience in championship fights and will look to turn back the clock on July 12.