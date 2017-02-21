Otto Wallin fights on April 22

Swedish heavyweight hope Otto Wallin (17-0, 11 KOs) will headline his hometown arena on April 22 when Scandinavia’s premier boxing event, the Nordic Fight Night, hits the Sporthallen in Sundsvall.

Wallin, who is undefeated in seventeen professional contests, will face tough international opposition in front of his home crowd, as he looks to continue his rise up the heavyweight ranks and establish himself on the World scene.





(Photo Credit: Team Sauerland)

‘’I’m excited to be fighting at home,’’ said Wallin at a press conference today at Sundsvall’s famous Hotel Knaust. ’’I would like to thank my promoter Nisse Sauerland for making this possible. He took me out of the amateurs and built me up, and now, I’m coming home, which makes me very happy. I would also like to thank the Sundsvall kommun and everyone else who has been working hard to make this a reality.’’

With a shortlist already in place, an opponent for the 26 year-old’s homecoming fight will be announced shortly. ‘’I’ve asked Nisse to provide me with a tough test. I want to fight a good opponent who will take me to the next level in my career. Whoever is standing in my way, I’ll be ready for them,’’ says Wallin, who is anticipating a sell-out crowd at the Sporthallen.

‘’I can already sense a lot of excitement in Sundsvall. There is great support for me here and I hope we get a big crowd. I remember fighting here as an amateur and the atmosphere was incredible. On April 22, I’m sure it will be even better!”

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: ‘’We’re delighted to be staging a show in Sundsvall. Otto is now on the fringe of the World scene and I think the time is right for him to come home and have a big fight in front of his home fans.

‘’We’re down to a final shortlist of opponents and we will make an announcement very soon. The fans won’t be disappointed. As always, we will also have a full undercard featuring big names and great match ups for the people of Sundsvall to look forward to.’’

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night on April 22 at the Sporthallen in Sundsvall go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, February 22) at 10.00 (CET) and are available online via www.biljettforum.se or by calling the ticket hotline on 0771-130 150.

All the action will be shown live and exclusive across Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information, please visit www.viaplay.se/fighting