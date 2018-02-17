Otto Wallin faces Adrian Granat on 4/21 in Sweden

Swedish heavyweights Otto Wallin (19-0, 13 KOs) and Adrian Granat (15-1, 14 KOs) will meet in a grudge match for the European Union title on April 21 at the Gärdehov ice hockey arena in Sundsvall, Sweden.

The 26 year-old fighters have been on a collision course since joining the professional ranks in 2013, and following years of speculation, now the time has come to see who is Sweden’s number one heavyweight.





Wallin, the current WBA Continental Champion, has a record of 19 wins and 0 defeats, while Granat, a former IBF International Champion, has suffered just 1 defeat in his 16 contests, and boasts a frightening near perfect KO ratio of 88%.

Having previously exchanged barbs in the press, there is no love lost between the warring heavyweights, and as anticipation for a fight has grown so to have their hostilities which have reached boiling point ahead of this championship contest.

“I don’t like him,” says Granat, who must travel to Wallin’s hometown of Sundsvall for the fight. “Boxing is supposed to be entertainment, but he’s not entertaining. He’s not got an entertaining boxing style or personality. I think he’s dull all the way through, and I’m 100% confident I will win this fight.

“He’s got a weak mind and no punch so it’s going to be difficult for him. He’s fought lower level journeymen his whole career so it’s going to be a big step up for him to face me, and I think he’s going to notice the difference.

“For me, it doesn’t matter that the fight is in Sundsvall. I think that’s great. It’s going to be fun. I look forward to the crowd booing me in, and they’ll be booing me even more at the end when Otto is lying on the canvas!”





“I’ve been waiting a long time for this fight and finally we will see who is the best heavyweight in Sweden,” said Wallin. “I’m very confident I will win. I’m confident in my ability and in my work rate. I know when I enter the ring, I would have prepared to the best of my ability and done everything possible to win.

“Granat is a big guy with some strength, but I believe I’m the better boxer. I’ve known him for many years since we were amateurs so I know what to expect. I don’t think he’s improved and I don’t think he understands what it takes to become something in this game.

“He’s always tried to do things the easy way. He’s disrespected me and he’s disrespected his other opponents. I want to show him that’s not the way to behave. This is a gentleman’s sport, and I plan to teach him a lesson.”

“This is going to be a fantastic fight,” said Wallin’s promoter Nisse Sauerland. “It’s a fight the fans wanted and we’re very happy that we’ve been able to deliver it. On April 21, Sweden’s top two heavyweights will go toe-to-toe, and I believe the winner of this fight will go on to become a World Champion.”





Granat’s promoter Erol Ceylan adds: “I think that Adrian is well aware of his situation. He will give everything to defeat him. Wallin may have home advantage but he will need to withstand the pressure that comes with that first. I think he does not know how strong Adrian is. This is going to be a great fight. A huge heavyweight fight that will be talked about for years to come.”

Tickets for the EU Heavyweight title fight between Otto Wallin and Adrian Granat on April 21 at the Gärdehov in Sundsvall will go on sale Tuesday, February 20 at 12.00 and are available online via www.ticketmaster.se.