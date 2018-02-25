Osnel Charles Stops Laquan Lewis In Impressive Fashion

In front of his hometown fans at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, Osnel “The Prince of Darkness” Charles waged war against Laquan Lewis for the second time in their careers and both warriors left it all in the ring providing boxing fans with fireworks. While both pugilists hit the canvas in round 2, Charles rallied back and continued to pressure Lewis with his jab leading to body combinations.

Charles showed his unrelenting spirit and superior conditioning as he seemed to get stronger as the rounds went by, and became too much for Lewis at the onset of the fourth and final round, with the referee soon calling an end to the contest.





Charles emerged onto the professional fight scene in 2009 with a unanimous decision win over Lewis. He has stayed busy inside the squared circle and never shied away from a fight.

“I’ve been a fighter my whole life, through ups and downs, and I’ve learned you never give up,” said Charles.

When he’s not prizefighting Charles lends his time at the Atlantic City PAL working with kids and up and coming fighters, giving back to the sport he holds so close to his heart.

“I’d like to give a big shout out to Arnold Robins, Bill Johnson, Darnell Parker, J Russell Peltz and of course, Haiti,” said Charles.





Knowing his work ethic, fans can expect to see Charles back in the gym Monday fine tuning his boxing skills, awaiting his next chance to step between the ropes and go back to work.