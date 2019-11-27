O’Shaquie Foster vs. Alberto Mercado on December 5 in Manhattan, NY

Training over the long Thanksgiving weekend, three of the top boxers on the upcoming DiBella Entertainment Broadway Boxing card shared their thoughts on the family holiday as they prepare for battle on Thursday, December 5, at Terminal 5 in Manhattan, NY. The 112th edition of Broadway Boxing will be live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.





Presented by DiBella Entertainment in association with Chris Algieri Promotions, advance tickets for Broadway Boxing, priced at $350 (VIP), $175, $110 and $70 (Standing Room Only), may be purchased by calling 212-947-2577 or visiting HERE. Terminal 5, one of the premier live music venues in New York City, is located at 610 W. 56th Street (11th Avenue) in New York City. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:30pm ET. For further information, please visit their website, www.Terminal5NYC.com.

Headlining the event, world ranked contender O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (16-2, 10 KOs), of Houston, TX, will defend his WBC Silver Super Featherweight Title in a 10-round clash against Alberto “The Transformer” Mercado (16-3-1, 3 KOs), of Humacao, Puerto Rico.

“Thanksgiving is all about family,” said the 26-year-old Foster. “I am thankful for the family that I have. We never had much growing up, but they’ve always been very supportive of my boxing career from my very first bout starting as an amateur.





“I am also thankful for my team that supports me in and out of the ring. We have been working hard the last few years through each Thanksgiving and every holiday and it’s definitely paying off. I’m getting a great deal more recognition from the fans and media, but they haven’t even seen half of what I can do.

“I am also thankful just to be alive. There was a dark time when things were going the wrong way quickly. I was into all sorts of things I had no business doing; I wasn’t exactly obeying the law. But I’m happy for the man I am today. I formed my own team and they have had my back ever since. The future seems very bright and I’m going to keep shining on Thursday, December 5. Wishing everyone the very best family Thanksgiving.”

Co-featured in a 10-round women’s bout on December 5, former World Champion Ana Laura “La Monita” Esteche (14-5-3, 2KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina, faces former world title challenger “Merciless” Mary McGee (25-3, 13 KOs), of Gary, IN, for the vacant IBF Super Lightweight World Title.





“Thanksgiving means being thankful to my promoter Lou DiBella and my manager Brian Cohen for believing in me and providing me with the opportunity to win the IBF 140lb. title,” said McGee. “I’m very thankful that this will position me to provide a better life for my son.

“Training on the holidays, especially Thanksgiving, is something I’ve always done throughout my career. I’ve always understood the challenges it takes to be a world champion and this is something I’ve dreamed about since I started boxing. Thursday, December 5, will be the culmination of all my hard work and truly be the best holiday season for me. Wishing everyone a joyous Thanksgiving. Tune in on UFC FIGHT PASS to watch me win the world title.”

Undefeated heavyweight prospect Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (12-0, 9 KOs), of St. Louis, MO, also spoke about Thanksgiving prior to his fight on December 5 against Gregory “Bad News” Corbin (15-2, 9 KOs), of Dallas, TX, in a scheduled 10-round bout.

“I’m very thankful to be alive, healthy, pursuing my dreams and making them a reality with each fight,” said the 27-year-old Shaw. “I’m thankful for my wife and two sons, my family means the world to me. Thanksgiving to me also means being thankful for my parents raising me the right way. I’m thankful for God’s grace and mercy. I’m overall thankful for the life God has given me.

“Finally, I’m very thankful to Lou DiBella for taking me under his wing and continuing to help me build my career. Being part of his team has allowed me to be more focused on training and preparing for each fight.”

Two tremendous undercard bouts will also be part of the UFC FIGHT PASS stream on December 5. Popular Puerto Rican lightweight prospect Victor “El Turu” Padilla (6-0, 5 KOs), of Berlin, NJ, will face Fredric Bowen (6-3-1, 3 KOs), of Jackson, TN, in a six-round tilt.

Also, former world title challenger Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre (21-1-1, 6 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, clashes with Roody Pierre “Rude Boy” Paul (16-5-2, 6 KOs), of Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada, in an eight-round super lightweight bout.

Other top prospects seeing action in separate bouts on the stacked card include lightweight Christian Bermudez (1-0, 1 KO), of Brooklyn, NY, light heavyweight Frederic Julan (11-0, 9 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, cruiserweight newcomer Matthew Tinker (1-0, 1 KO), of Long Island City, NY, and undefeated welterweight prospect Mathew Gonzalez (9-0, 6 KOs), of Ridgewood, NY. More information on these bouts will be announced shortly.