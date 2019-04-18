O’Shaquie Foster signs with DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment has signed world ranked super featherweight contender O’Shaquie Foster (15-2, 9 KOs), of Houston, TX, to a long-term promotional agreement. Foster is managed by Keith Mills and trained by Bobby Benton in his hometown.





The 25-year-old Foster was victorious in all three of his starts in 2018, highlighted by a sensational performance against top undefeated prospect Jon Fernandez on September 21, in his fourth appearance on SHOWTIME’s “ShoBox” series. Earning a 10-round unanimous decision garnered Foster the WBC Silver Super Featherweight Title. He is currently world ranked #10 by the WBC.

Before turning pro in 2012, Foster was an accomplished amateur, compiling a record of 94-12. He was a five-time Ringside National Champion, a two-time National Junior Golden Gloves Champion, a 2011 Houston Golden Gloves Champion, a 2010 PAL National Champion, and a participant in the 2012 Olympic Trials.

“I’ve been impressed with O’Shaquie for a few years, but his victory against Jon Fernandez showed that he has all the attributes of a title contender and a future world champion,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “He has a great trainer in Bobby Benton, who also works with Regis Prograis, and I look forward to working with O’Shaquie and his manager Keith Mills and providing them with the biggest opportunities toward a world title shot.”





“I want to thank DiBella Entertainment for giving me this opportunity,” said Foster. “Lou is one of the biggest promoters out there and will definitely put me on the path toward accomplishing my dreams of becoming a world champion.

“Sometimes, on the business side of boxing, promoters and fighters are aligned with different TV networks making it difficult to secure the biggest fights that the fans want to see. What I respect most about DiBella is that he’s willing to make the best fights when available. He also keeps his fighters busy and that’s big for me.

“I want to fight all the top guys and show the fans that I’m the best pure boxer out there. My goal is to unify and win world titles in multiple divisions.”

“We are very excited about signing with DiBella Entertainment, the best promoter for O’Shaquie. When we target ranked fighters signed to other promotions, we know there is a high possibility that those fights will happen,” said Foster’s manager Keith Mills.

“Toward the end of 2017, O’Shaquie moved to Houston to focus on boxing and escape certain elements. He is now under the tutelage of trainer Bobby Benton, who is an extremely talented head coach, mentor, and tactician. Bobby has been a major factor in Foster’s success. We also have Aaron Navarro, who is recognized as one of the best cutmen in boxing, body attack strategist and a great head coach in his own right.

“I’ve always felt that when O’Shaquie is fully focused, he is unstoppable. His focus was very evident these past two years when he came in as the B-side on multiple fight cards and dominated. We had a great year in 2018 and now Foster has the platform to continue that momentum and push his boxing ability to the limit to become a world champion.”