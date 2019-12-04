O’Shaquie Foster faces Alberto Mercado this Thursday

Popular New York City prospects will be featured this Thursday, December 5, at Terminal 5, as DiBella Entertainment presents their Annual Holiday Broadway Boxing card from the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan. The 112th edition of Broadway Boxing will be live streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.





Advance tickets, priced at $175, $110 and $70 (Standing Room Only), may be purchased by calling 212-947-2577 or visiting HERE. Terminal 5, one of the premier live music venues in New York City, is located at 610 W. 56th Street (11th Avenue) in New York City. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:30 p.m. ET. For further information, please visit their website, www.Terminal5NYC.com.

Commentating on UFC FIGHT PASS will be Women’s WBA Super Middleweight World Champion Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinosa, former lightweight contender and Director of the New York Golden Gloves Brian Adams and New York Yankees Digital Host and Reporter Justin Shackil.

As part of the special Broadway Boxing Holiday Show, Chris Algieri Promotions is offering Fight Club: The Premier VIP Boxing Ticket, providing fans an exclusive opportunity to watch the fights with the former world champion, which includes a premium open bar along a gourmet food selection. The VIP Boxing Ticket, priced at $350, is available for purchase by calling 212-947-2577.





Stated Algieri, “I’m looking forward to putting on my promoter’s cap and bringing new energy to the East Coast boxing scene. Chris Algieri Promotions is looking to deliver a unique and exclusive boxing experience with the idea to combine New York City Nightlife with thrilling boxing action like never before. This is Fight Club: The Premier VIP Boxing Ticket.”

Undefeated welterweight prospect Mathew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez (9-0, 6 KOs), of Ridgewood, NY, clashes with Minneapolis, MN, veteran Rondale Hubbert (13-10-2, 8 KOs) in a scheduled six-rounder. The 24-year-old Gonzalez looks to cap off a terrific 2019 campaign, which included a third-round knockout of Gabor Kovacs on March 8 and a first-round stoppage of Federico Malespina on July 12.

In the light heavyweight division, undefeated southpaw Frederic “The French Revolution” Julan

(11-0, 9 KOs), a native of Paris, France, now residing in Brooklyn, NY, battles Jeyson “Verdugo” Minda (14-2-1, 8 KOs), of Quito, Ecuador. The heavy-handed Julan, who continues to impress fans in the United States with his world class knockout power, returns to the ring following a fourth-round stoppage of Colombia’s Milton Nunez on March 23, in Atlantic City, NJ.





Cruiserweight newcomer Matthew Tinker (1-0, 1 KO), of Yorkshire, United Kingdom, now fighting out of Long Island City, NY, faces Dylan Bryson (0-1), of Port St. Lucie, FL. The 28-year-old Tinker was an acclaimed amateur reaching the finals of the 2018 New York Golden Gloves. Prior to moving to the United States, he competed in the United Kingdom winning the London and Southern area titles in 2015, the Haringey Box Cup in 2014 and was also a Junior ABA Champion. Additionally, he was a Senior Elite Finalist in 2014 and 2015. Tinker made his professional debut with a first-round knockout of Shawn Nelson on November 9.

Brooklyn, NY’s Christian Bermudez (1-0, 1KO) will compete in a scheduled four-round lightweight bout. The 23-year-old impressed in his professional debut with a second-round knockout of Jonathan Conde on September 13, at Madison Square Garden, a devastating left hook to the body proving to be the finisher.

Puerto Rican lightweight prospect Victor “El Turu” Padilla (6-0, 5 KOs), of Berlin, NJ, will face Fredric Bowen (6-3-1, 3 KOs), of Jackson, TN, in a six-round tilt. The 20-year-old Padilla, recently signed to DiBella Entertainment, has looked sensational in 2019 thrilling crowds with his world class skills. Competing on August 1, he knocked out Benjamin Borteye in the first round in Monroeville, PA. In his last start on October 4, the southpaw won a six-round shutout decision versus Romain Tomas in Philadelphia, PA. Bowen hits the ring following a third-round knockout against Ronald Rivas on April 27, 2019 in Joliet, IL.

Headlining the event streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS, O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster (16-2, 10 KOs), of Houston, TX, will defend his WBC Silver Super Featherweight Title in a 10-round clash against Alberto “The Transformer” Mercado (16-3-1, 3 KOs), of Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Co-featured in a 10-round women’s world championship bout, former world champion Ana Laura “La Monita” Esteche (14-5-3, 2KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina, faces former world title challenger “Merciless” Mary McGee (25-3, 13 KOs), for the vacant IBF Super Lightweight World Title.

Top heavyweight prospect Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (12-0, 9 KOs), of St. Louis, MO, clashes with Gregory “Bad News” Corbin (15-2, 9 KOs), of Dallas, TX, in a scheduled 10-round bout.

Former world title challenger Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre (21-1-1, 6 KOs), Brooklyn, NY, squares off against Roody Pierre “Rude Boy” Paul (16-5-2, 6 KOs), of Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada, in an eight-round super lightweight bout.