Oscar Vasquez faces Ricardo Sandoval on 5/4

Let’s Get It On Promotions and the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa are pleased to announce “The Main Event” – an exciting night of world-class professional boxing Friday, May 4th, 2018 at the Reno/Sparks Convention Center. Oscar “El Chapito” Vasquez (15-1) vs. Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (12-1) are matched in the main event.





In a sensational eight-round super-flyweight bout, Reno’s own Oscar Vasquez will be facing his toughest foe yet. Reno boxing fans remember Ricardo Sandoval (Tijuana, MX) when he faced the tough Brent Venegas last November. Sandoval earned the decision over Venegas in an action-packed brawl. Sandoval has earned three more wins since then. Many consider Vasquez vs. Sandoval to be a pick-em fight.

“It’s a coinflip.” Says Let’s Get It On Promotions’ Tommy Lane. “Both guys come forward, both like to exchange punches. It will be a very exciting fight.”

Vasquez, who is ranked in the top 15 at flyweight, is knocking at the door of a big opportunity. Sandoval has quickly earned a name for himself at the super flyweight division as well. A win for either will surely present bigger opportunities.

An exciting undercard will supplement Vasquez vs. Sandoval on May 4th.





Carson City lightweight Diego Elizondo (2-0) and Reno’s rising star Ricardo “The Dreamer” Lucio-Galvan (2-0, 2 KO), a featherweight, will both be returning to the ring that evening in separate bouts. Lucio-Galvan, also a sophomore at UNR, is coming off of a sensational second-round TKO victory over Kenny Guzman on the Beltran vs. Moses card in February.

Cruiserweight Blake “The Beast” McKernan (7-0, 5 KOs) of Sacramento will be making his way over the mountains to fight May 4th. McKernan, an Army Veteran who served in Iraq, is looking to remain undefeated in a six-round bout.

Additional matchups are being put together for May 4th. More information will be announced soon. Fight card subject to change. First bell is at 7pm.

Tickets are available and can be purchased at the Atlantis Gift Shop $35, $65, $100 (taxes & fees not included), by calling Atlantis Special Events 888.551.7007 or 775.824.4467, or via ticketmaster.com. https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/1700546DF068922D#efeat4212