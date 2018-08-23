Oscar Negrete vs. Joshua Franco on October 4 on ESPN

Golden Boy Promotions will bring world-class boxing for the second time this year to the Orange County area as former world title challenger Oscar “El Jaguar” Negrete (18-1, 7 KOs) defends his NABF 118-pound Title against Joshua “The Professor” Franco (14-1, 7 KOs)in the 10-round main event of the Oct. 4 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 10:30 ET/7:30 p.m. PT. ESPN 3 will live stream the fights beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 PT.





Negrete, of Tierraalta, Colombia, built an impressive resume by defeating tough opponents in both the bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions. In his most important victory to date, the 31-year-old defeated Sergio Frias for the NABF Bantamweight Title in the main event Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in June 2017. Negrete then suffered the first loss of his career in a valiant effort against WBC Super Bantamweight Champion Rey Vargas in Dec. of that year. Negrete bounced back with a victory against Dhiul Olguinand will look for another world title shot if he defends his title successfully against Franco.

“I’m very happy to be fighting this October,” said Oscar Negrete. “Franco is a good fighter. He’s intelligent and strong. We have to be very careful and be very prepared for this fight. We hope that this fight puts me at the top of the 118-pound division. I looked for the opportunity at 122 pounds and it didn’t go as planned, but I hope that a victory against Franco gives me another shot in the division where I actually belong, which is bantamweight.”

Franco is a 22-year-old bantamweight prospect of San Antonio, Texas who brings an exciting and intelligent style to the ring. Franco, under the tutelage of renowned trainer Robert Garcia, has maintained a near-perfect record since debuting as a professional in 2015. Though suffering a defeat earlier this year, Franco has already bounced back against the experienced Isao Carranzain June, and he’ll look to make a big leap in the 118-pound rankings with a win against Negrete.

“This is the step-up fight I need to fight for a world title,” said Joshua Franco. “Negrete is the perfect fighter for me to demonstrate that I’m a world-class talent. We know he’s very strong and experienced, but I’m positive that I have the skills to put on a great show and to win my first regional title.”





In the co-main event, Daniel Zorrilla (7-0, 6 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico and part of the Miguel Cotto Promotions stable, will return in an eight-round 140-pound fight. Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (8-0, 8 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight. Herbert “Ace”Acevedo (15-2, 6 KOs), a Garden City, Kansas native who calls the Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles is home, will participate in an eight-round super lightweight battle.

Times for the event, along with a full undercard, will be announced shortly.

Negrete vs. Franco is a 10-round fight for the NABF Bantamweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2018 at The Hangar at The OC Fair and Event Center. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 10:30 ET/7:30 p.m. PT. ESPN 3 will live stream the fights beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 PT.

Tickets for Negrete vs. Franco will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Tickets will start at $25. Tickets are available for purchase at www.goldenboytickets.com, Vendini or the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com and

http://www.espn.com/boxing/; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @ESPN, and @ESPNBoxeo; become a fan on Facebook atwww.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya. Follow the conversation using #GBPonESPN and #NegreteFranco.