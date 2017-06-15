Oscar “Jaguar” Negrete faces Sergio “El Frio” Frias on 6/30

Undefeated Bantamweight Colombian and Los Angeles transplant Oscar “Jaguar” Negrete (16-0, 6 KOs) will square off against Sergio “El Frio” Frias (18-6-2, 9 KOs) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in a 10-round main event for vacant NABF Bantamweight Championship in the June 30th edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN.

This marks the 50th show that Golden Boy Promotions has put on at Fantasy Springs.

After Randy “El Matador” Caballero and Jesus “Estrella” Ruiz went down to injury, Negrete will now face a fighter in Frias who is coming off a knockout of former world champion Vic “Raging Bull” Darchinyan.





In the newly announced co-main event, super lightweight contender Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (18-0, 11 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee will bring his unblemished record to the desert in a 10-round fight against Marcos “El Tigre” Jimenez (22-7, 15 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Hoping to make TV, heavy-handed Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (4-0, 3 KOs) from San Diego, California, returns to Fantasy Springs for the first time since knocking an opponent clear out of the ring last September. This time, he will take on Miguel Barajas (2-2, 1 KO) from Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round match-up of lightweights.

Former IBF and WBO Featherweight Champion, Mexican actor and circus performer Jorge “El Maromero” Paez (79-14-5, 51 KOs) will be the VIP guest for this June 30th Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card. Best known for a fight career spanning nearly 20 years and three weight divisions, Paez faced many of the boxing greats in the 1990’s including Oscar De La Hoya, Genaro Hernandez, Rafael Ruelas and Jesus Chavez. As the VIP guest of the night, Paez will be in attendance for the fights and will be on hand to meet fans; sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center before the ESPN broadcast begins. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN will air live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes at 10 P.M. EST/7 P.M. PST.

On the live streamed portion of the card, undefeated WBC Youth Super Featherweight Champion Lamont Roach, Jr. (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington D.C. puts his title and perfect record on the line against Huatabampo Mexico’s Jesus “Chuito” Valdez (20-2-1, 9 KOs).





Welterweight KeAndre “The Truth” Gibson (16-1-1, 7 KOs) will look to come back from the first loss of his career when he takes on Dennis “The Spartan” Dauti (14-2, 7 KOs) of Naousa, Greece in an eight-round affair.

Just two weeks after he is slated to fight in Dallas, San Antonio native and super featherweight Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (9-0, 4 KOs) is set to return against an opponent to be named later for a six round super featherweight bout.

Hot off his professional debut, standout amateur Luis Feliciano (1-0) from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga will be back in action for a six-round super lightweight showdown against Baltazar Ramirez (3-2, 3 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

And opening up the card, Philadelphia native Damon “No Smilin” Allen (11-0-1, 5 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line in an eight-round match-up of lightweights against a soon-to-be-named opponent.

Negrete vs. Frias is a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF Bantamweight title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, Born BOLD and Hennessey, Never Stop, Never Settle. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 4:05 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes telecast begins live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at 10:00 p.m. ET/7: 00 p.m. PT. The fights will also stream live on the ESPN app beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.