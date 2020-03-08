RESULTS: Oscar Duarte Stops Garcia, Hernandez & Zepeda Also Score Wins

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (19-1-1, 14 KOs) delivered a spectacular hometown performance tonight by scoring a brutal knockout win over Andres Garcia (13-3-1, 8 KOs) at 1:02 of the fifth round to capture the vacant NABF Lightweight Title in the scheduled 10-round main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch. The event, which featured three battles between Mexico and Colombia, took place at The Gimnasio Municipal in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico and was streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





“I dedicate this fight to all of you in attendance today,” said Oscar Duarte. “Without all of my people in Parral, Chihuahua, I would be nothing. I’m now looking for bigger things. It’s big responsibility to be ranked highly in this division. But my goal is to be a world champion, and I’m going to work very hard for that.”

In the co-main event, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (21-0, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico scored a third-round knockout win against Placido Ramirez (17-2, 10 KOs) of Soplaviento, Colombia to capture the vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Lightweight Championship. The fight was stopped at 1:37 of the round just mentioned.





“I came here to win by knockout and to deliver a great show,” said Luis Hernandez. “Placido hits very hard. I didn’t know he could hit that hard, but thank God we managed to get the win.”

William “Camaron” Zepeda (21-0, 19 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico defeated Bryam Rico (12-3, 10 KOs) of Bogata, Colombia via technical knockout in a scheduled 10-round lightweight fight. Zepeda ended matters at 2:47 of the sixth round.

“It was a good fight against at tough, long-armed opponent,” said William Zepeda. “The key was to pressure him and to not allow him to get comfortable. There were some difficulties, but we came to win, and we did it by fighting round by round.”





Luis Fernando Robles (12-1-1, 3 KOs) of Oaxaca, Mexico battled across 10 rounds to obtain a unanimous decision victory against Ruben Montoya (14-6-1, 9 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico for the WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Title.

In tonight’s opener to the Facebook Watch stream, WBA Minimumweight World Champion Anabel Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico defeated Heidy Cruz (5-7, 1 KO) of Agua Prieta, Mexico in a six-round non-title fight in the super flyweight division.

Duarte vs. Garcia was a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy in association with the Municipality of Hidalgo del Parral and 2M Promotions. The event took place on Saturday, March 7 at the Gimnasio Municipal in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. The fights were streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Oscar Duarte and Andres Garcia final press conference quotes

Oscar Duarte (18-1, 13 KOs) and Andres Garcia (13-2-1, 8 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at the J. Quissime Restaurant Bar in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico ahead of their 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Lightweight Title. The event will take place Saturday, Mar. 7 at The Gimnasio Municipal in Chihuahua, Mexico and will be streamed live on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the press conference:

OSCAR DUARTE, Lightweight Contender:

“The truth is, I’m super happy. I see all of this, and I don’t believe it. For me, it’s an honor to fight for the best promoter in the world, which is Golden Boy. And to fight here at my home, it’s also an honor. For this fight, I prepared myself very well, and I feel ready to win. We are going to win a new title this Saturday, and then we’re going for more.”

ANDRES GARCIA, Lightweight Contender:

“I want to thank God for the great opportunity to be part of this card. I’m here to tell you that I didn’t come to Mexico for nothing. I’ve been preparing. I’m coming to this fight, and I’m willing to take that title to my homeland, to my people in Fonseca, Colombia, who have never had a title like the one I am going to give them.”

LUIS HERNANDEZ, Super Lightweight Contender:

“I am very prepared, and I hope that my opponent is too. For me, it’s a beautiful thing to return to Parral, Mexico. A lot of fighters have started their careers here, including some of my teammates. I also made my debut in Parral. I think it will be complicated for my opponent to take this title to Colombia.”

PLACIDO RAMIREZ, Super Lightweight Contender:

“I want to thank God, my agent, and my coaches for allowing me to fight as part of this undercard. I’m ready to show myself off and give a good fight. I’m prepared to take the title to my home city of Soplaviento, Colombia.”

WILLIAM ZEPEDA, Lightweight Contender:

“It’s an honor for me to be part of an undercard like this. I want to thank all the people who have supported me. I’ve trained well for this fight and I feel very motivated and prepared. I know I have a good rival here, but I have the desire to win and start 2020 on the right foot and keep moving forward.”

