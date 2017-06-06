OSCAR DE LA HOYA FOUNDATION HOSTS 17th ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC WITH CELEBRITY GUESTS TO RAISE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS FOR YOUTH AND COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

The Oscar De La Hoya Foundation today hosted its 17th annual Golf Classic at the Lakeside Golf Club and raised thousands of dollars to help support programs that will benefit the youth and community of East Los Angeles.

Celebrities including Oscar De La Hoya, Adrian Gonzalez (Dodgers), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds, The Godfather III), Andy Garcia (The Godfather III, Ocean’s Eleven), Richard Schiff (The West Wing), Steve Garvey (former Los Angeles Dodgers) and Eddie Sotelo (El Show de Piolin) all joined De La Hoya at Lakeside Golf Club for a day of fun competition on the green.

The Foundation annually hosts a boxing gym equipment donation, Thanksgiving dinner giveaway and holiday toy giveaway in addition to supporting the Oscar De La Hoy a Ánimo Charter High School, the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Labor and Delivery Center and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (both located at White Memorial Hospital in East Los Angeles).





“Every year I am so thankful to our many guests and sponsors that support the Oscar De La Hoya Foundation Golf Classic and help us raise thousands of dollars to fund important programs and services that benefit the community of East Los Angeles,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

The 17th Annual Oscar De La Hoya Foundation Golf Classic was sponsored by MGM Resorts International/AEG, Barry’s Tickets, California Municipal Finance Authority,”Tecate, Born Bold,” HBO Sports, World Boxing Organization, Alliance Radio Networks, National Funding, Inc., Adventist Health White Memorial, Clear Channel Communications, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Chapman, Bird & Tessler, ESPN, Merrill Lynch Private Banking & Investment Group, Key Code Media, Mercury Public Affairs and Andersen Tax.