Stephen Ormond added to packed Brentwood Centre card

Stephen Ormond is looking to set up a big fight later in the year after he makes his return at the Brentwood Centre on March 9.





Ormond (26-5) competes for the first time since his impressive win over George Ashie in August, and he hopes a victory next month can lead to noteworthy things in 2019.

Ormond said: “I’m very happy to be getting back in the ring. I never stop training but it’s good to get a date and shake off the rust at the start of the year.

“It was a good win for me last time out. The game plan worked well and we’re looking to build on that now. I’m hoping to stay active and get the ball rolling again.





“I’m keen to get back into a title fight soon, but as I haven’t been in the ring since last year it’s good to get this fight first and then target bigger things later in the year.”

The main event of the card in Brentwood sees Michael McKinson defend his WBC International Silver welterweight title against Ryan Kelly.

There is also a Southern Area title fight between Mikey Sakyi and Idris Hill, while there are also a number of talented stars on the undercard, including Shaquille Day, Daniel Egbunike, Gino Kanters, Harley Benn and many more.

Ball Joins BCB!

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of Kelcie Ball.

The Tamworth based boxer has penned a management deal as he looks to get back in title contention under his new promotional outfit.

The 27 year-old will continue to train with Shaun Cogan at Smoking Joe’s Gym, Digbeth. Ball suffered his one and only loss last time out as he slipped to defeat against Ryan Kelly for the Midlands Area Title back in September 2018. Since then ‘The Cannon’ has taken some time out of the sport to reflect and now has his sights set on making waves once again.

“I’m looking forward to a change for myself and my fans,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I enjoyed my time working with Jon Pegg and Tommy Owens; they were good time me but a change can be refreshing for all.

“BCB have been making moves in an upward direction for the last couple years and it’s been on my mind for quite some time about joining the team.

“After big signings like Tommy Langford and Frankie Gavin, along with the great titles that the BCB have delivered for their fighters; it makes sense for me to come on board now as that is what I want. I want opportunities to fight for titles again.”

That first career defeat was a bitter blow for Ball, who has racked up nine wins since turning professional in 2015. It was a battle of two undefeated fighters from the same stable but, as disappointing as defeat was, Ball believes it has given his a new found perspective and hunger.

“Taking my first loss was a huge deal to me; especially how it happened.” he added. “I’ve taken some time out and have just been enjoying my life with friends and family.

“In many ways, the loss has helped me. I’ve got a great hunger back for the game. I let the whole show and occasion get the better of me, the last week of the camp for the Kelly fight was the worst days of my life. Making no excuses what so ever he was the better man on the night but the weight just killed me and I got it all wrong.

“I may make my return at middleweight but if something comes up at super welterweight I’m not ruling that either. I just want to enjoy my boxing again. It’s a new start for me.

“The key for me now is to get back in there, blow the cobwebs off and get my head down. I’m not looking after an unbeaten record any more so that may be the best thing that ever happened to me. It takes all the pressure away and I will just be going out there to do my best on the night against whatever fighter is in front of.

“I’m in boxing to be successful and to give the fans a good show. I’ll be back out in May so watch this space. Ball is back.”