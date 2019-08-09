Orlando Fiordigiglio vs Sam Eggington in Florence on September 19

Orlando Fiordigiglio will make the first defence of his IBF International Super-Welterweight title against Sam Eggington on a Matchroom Boxing Italy and Opi Since 82 promoted show at the Tuscany Hall in Florence on Thursday September 19, shown live on DAZN.





Arezzo’s Fiordigiglio (31-2, 13 KOs) picked up the IBF ranking title with a split decision win over Stephen Danyo in April, outpointing the former WBO European Champion over ten rounds to earn the fifth title of his pro career.

Birmingham’s Eggington (26-6, 15 KOs), a former European Welterweight Champion, was stopped by former Super-Welterweight World Champion Liam Smith at The M&S Bank Arena Liverpool in March but has since returned to winning ways with victories over Jordan Grannum and Lewis van Poetsch.

Correzzola’s Devis ‘Boom Boom’ Bosheiro (47-6-2, 12 KOs), a former European Super-Featherweight Champion, clashes with Barcelona’s Ivan Tomas (9-0-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant IBF International Super-Featherweight title over ten rounds.





Unbeaten Bergamo Welterweight talent Dario Morello (15-0, 2 KOs) defends his WBO Global Welterweight title for the first time against Bracknell’s Luther Clay (11-1, 5 KOs) following on from his win over Ahmed El Hamwi in Milan.

Elsewhere on the card, there’s action for Cascina Flyweight Mohammed Obbadi (19-1, 13 KOs), Avellino Featherweight World title challenger Carmine Tommasone (19-1, 5 KOs) and undefeated Roma Super-Lightweight Sebastian Mendizabal (3-0).

Ross Garritty of Matchroom Boxing Italy said: “It’s a pleasure to be returning to the venue that saw the launch of the historic joint venture between Matchroom Boxing Italy, OPI Since 82 and DAZN back in November 2018. Our first five events in Florence, Milan and Rome have been overwhelmingly successful and Florence fight fans are in store for another exciting night of title action at Tuscany Hall on September 19.”

Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82 said: “It is always nice to return to Florence after the success of our first events in the city. We have an explosive main event in Orlando Fiordigiglio vs. Sam Eggington for the IBF International Super-Welterweight title and exciting title fights for Devis Boschiero and Dario Morello. Mohammed Obbadi is never in a dull fight, Roma Super-Lightweight prospect Sebastian Mendizabal steps up again and Carmine Tommasone returns after his WBO Featherweight World title challenge against Oscar Valdez.”

Tickets will be available from next week on ticketone.it and boxofficetoscana.it. For more information call: +39 338 7769949