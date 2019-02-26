Orlando Canizales Returning To Canastota For HOF’s 30th Anniversary

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today Hall of Fame bantamweight champion Orlando Canizales will return to Canastota to attend the Hall of Fame’s 30th Anniversary celebration during the 2019 Hall of Fame Weekend, June 6-9th.





“I am excited and looking forward to the 30th anniversary. I had the honor to be one of the inductees for the 20th anniversary, so 10 years later I am going back and I am thrilled about it,” said Canizales.

The slick-boxing Canizales won the IBF bantamweight championship with a 15th round TKO over Kelvin Seabrooks in 1988. Over the next six years, Canizales would successfully defend his title a division record 16 consecutive times, including wins over Paul Gonzales, Clarence “Bones” Adams, and Sergio Reyes. Canizales, whose brother Gaby was the WBA / WBO bantamweight champion, retired in 1999. The aggressive boxer / puncher posted a pro record of 50-5-1 (37 KOs). In 2009, Canizales was elected into the Hall of Fame.

“Orlando Canizales’ six year reign as bantamweight king was incredible and made the fighter from Laredo, Texas a star,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “The Hall is looking forward to welcoming him back to Canastota as a Hall of Famer to celebrate the Hall’s 30th Anniversary.”





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2019 includes two division world champions Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and James “Buddy” McGirt; welterweight champion Tony DeMarco; matchmaker / promoter Don Elbaum, referee / judge Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, broadcaster Teddy Atlas and journalist Mario Rivera Martino.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including five-time world champion Vinny Paz, junior welterweight star “Irish” Micky Ward, 1970s heavyweight star Earnie Shavers, two-division champion Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton, referee Kenny Bayless and Hall of Famers Carlos Ortiz, Michael Carbajal and Marco Antonio Barrera, are scheduled to participate in the 30th Anniversary celebration.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 30th Annual Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .