Opponents confirmed for Haertel and Bunn

German talents Stefan Haertel (12-0) and Leon Bunn (1-0, 1 KO) are hoping to start the New Year on a high when they travel to Denmark to face Polish opposition at the Nordic Fight Night on January 21 at the Struer Energi Park.

Haertel, a London 2012 Olympian, will face Tomasz Gargula (18-4-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-round super middleweight contest, and the 28 year-old says he is looking forward to fighting away from home as he targets his first title bout in 2017.


‘’It was my wish to have my next fight abroad,’’ says the Berlin boxer. ‘’Everybody is telling me that fighting away from home is a great experience as a pro and here I go. It’s a more intense atmosphere in Denmark compared to Germany and I am excited to fight there – hopefully not for the last time!

‘’My opponent Gargula is a good fighter and will keep me busy. I think he will be a good test to prepare me for bigger and better things to come in the near future. This is my third year as a pro I am hoping for my first title fight in the next 4 to 6 months so that I can start to make my way to the top of the rankings.”

Bunn, a two-time national amateur champion, will meet Przemyslaw Binienda (2-9, 2 KOs) over six rounds in what will be his second paid outing following the first-round stoppage of Gordan Glisic at the Armeec Arena in Sofia, Bulgaria last month.

“It’s great to be on the road again,’’ said the 24 year-old light heavyweight from Frankfurt. ‘’I enjoyed my last fight in Bulgaria and I guess it will be no different in Denmark. My aim this year is to get some fights under my belt and step up as fast as possible. I will win convincingly again – there is no doubt about it. 2017 is only the beginning of a great journey, which won’t end anytime soon!”

Haertel and Bunn join a star-studded Scandinavian line up at the Struer Energi Park headlined by super middleweight star Patrick Nielsen, who after twelve months out of the ring takes on Columbian puncher Beibi Berrocal.

Hometown hero Dina Thorslund meets Xenia Jorneac for the WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight title, Abdul Khattab tackles ‘The Dane Slayer’ Arman Torosyan, Mikkel Nielsen returns for his second professional contest, and local heavyweight Kim Thompsen makes his farewell fight.

Tickets for the Nordic Fight Night are available online via http://www.billetlugen.dk or by calling 70 263 267. All the action will be shown live on Viaplay Fighting across Scandinavia. For more information, please visit http://viaplay.dk/fighting

