One of Ireland’s Most Celebrated Artists To Sing Irish National Anthem On Mayweather vs. McGregor SHOWTIME

Irish recording sensation Imelda May will perform the Irish National Anthem “Amhrán na bhFiann” prior to the main event which features fellow Irishman and Dubliner Conor McGregor taking on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. May is currently supporting her top-5 album Life. Love. Flesh. Blood with hit singles “Call Me”, “Black Tears” and “Should’ve Been You.” Discovered by Jools Holland, May counts U2 front man Bono and Bob Dylan amongst her biggest supporters.

MAYWEATHER vs. McGREGOR

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in the main event of an unprecedented four-fight pay-per-view boxing event. Mayweather vs. McGregor will take place Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV, promoted by Mayweather Promotions and sponsored by Corona.