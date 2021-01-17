One For All Promotions take Brooklyn to Orlando on Feb. 20, Oddessa, Golub, and Williams feature

One For All Promotions in association with Team Havoc is proud to announce their second event which will take place on February 20, at Orlando’s 5 star Caribe Royale Resort.

Topping the events action will be undefeated Melissa Oddessa who goes on the hunt for her first world title in just her fourth professional outing.

Joining Melissa at the top of the card is the highly-rated Brooklyn based pair of Welterweight Ivan Golub and Light Heavyweight Joe Williams. Both Golub and Williams also herald from world-class amateur backgrounds that included multiple appearances for the national team. Golub competed on the same World Series of Boxing team as Vasily Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk and Williams was the heavyweight alternate in the 2012 Olympic Games for the USA.

Team Havoc chief Andre Rozier, a man responsible for 8 world champions of his own over a storied career, discussed the upcoming card in Orlando, Fl.

Rozier said, “I’m delighted for Team Havoc to work alongside One For All Promotions and our global partners MTK Global in putting together a fantastic card full of world-class talent from top to bottom. I have also got to say thank you to Lou DiBella the team at Split T Management and Billy Blea for their assistance in helping this great card come together.

“We have Melissa Oddessa who is looking for a world title ASAP topping the bill. We will confirm her opponent in the coming weeks and I can assure everyone it will be a big fight for Melissa.

“Joining her at the top of the card is Ivan Golub and Joe Williams. These two are both top class talents and I’m really excited to see the pair back in the ring against good competition as they keep building towards world title fights of their own. That’s where they want to be and that road continues on February 20.

“We have an array of talent, not just from New York but from all over. This show is about providing opportunities for the best fighters all over North America showcasing their skills on a massive platform.”

Also featuring on the card is Brandon Lynch, Giovanni Scuderi, Khalid Twaiti, Cesar Francis, Pablo Valdez, Anthony Soto and Christian Bermudez. More card announcements including more additions to the card and ticket availability will be made shortly

Please follow @havocadvisory on Twitter and Instagram



