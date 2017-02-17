On The Hunt For Redemption

STAFFORD boxer Rob Hunt looks to gain redemption when he returns to the Fenton Manor in Stoke this Saturday night.

Hunt dropped unexpected points decision to William Warburton at the same venue in October 2016.

But he’s got the opportunity to set the record straight when he faces the Lancastrian in a rematch on Hatton Boxing’s ‘Time to Shine’ card tomorrow night (February 18).





“I personally think I won [the first fight] against Warburton but it is boxing isn’t it?” Hunt told Taran Patel.

“It was a good fight. I definitely thought I won it, but I have to make sure this time is different.”

After only having two fights in 2016, Hunt has set his sights on 2017 being a much busier year.

The welterweight has hit the 30-fight mark in a career which has seen him win 23 times, lose five and draw two. A Midlands Area title fight being the pinnacle of his time in the paid ranks.

He said: “I do hope to be busier this year. I’ve spoken to my manager and I want to be active because when you’re not busy you feel like time is being wasted.

“When I won the Midlands Area title against Sullivan Mason and when I defended it against Amir Unsworth, even though I lost it towards the end of the year, I had a really good year that year and it will always standout for me.

“I’ve got plenty left in the tank, though, and I’ll show that on Saturday evening.”

This weekend’s card is entitled ‘Time to Shine’ and is hosted by Hatton Boxing, the company founded by four-time world champion Ricky Hatton that also manufactures premium boxing equipment and trains thousands of fitness professionals each year through its Academy.

Top of the bill sees heavyweight sensation Nathan Gorman lock horns with Georgia’s tough Gogita Gorgiladze while Reuben Arrowsmith faces Ryan Toms features for the super-welterweight Challenge belt in a supporting contest alongside Craig Morris’s Midlands Area welterweight title defence against Ryan Fields and Kieron McLaren’s super-lightweight Challenge belt encounter with Michael Mooney.

Also on in action on the bill will be fellow Hatton Boxing prospect Jake Haigh as well as Cheshire’s Nathan Clarke and former amateur standout Luke Caci, who will be making his pro debut.