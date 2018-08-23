Omar Juarez vs. Devon Hostler this Friday

Highly decorated 19-year old amateur standout, Omar “El Relampago” Juarez, is eager to show the world his talent when he makes his pro debut tomorrow on the PBC prelims on FS1 card in Minneapolis, MN. Juarez, who hails from Brownsville, TX, will face Devon Hostler (3-8, 3 KOs) in a 4-round super-lightweight bout.





“Making my pro debut on national television is a dream come true and I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” said Omar Juarez. “I’ve worked my whole life for this moment and now its time to show the world what I’m made of. I plan to be electrifying when I step in the ring with Hostler.”

With over 120 amateur fights under his belt, Juarez stands 5’9″ and has a tremendous boxing IQ to go along with lightning fast hand speed. He started boxing at age 8 and won numerous state and national titles. Juarez, a boxer-puncher, who often switches stances during his fights, feels his style is unique to others in the sport.

“I like to make adjustments on the fly and being able to switch from southpaw to conventional is an advantage I have over my opponents,” Juarez continued. “I feel my style is like no other in the sport right now and it will be on display this Friday.”

Juarez is also very popular in his hometown of Brownsville TX, where he often does motivational speeches at schools in the area. His following in his hometown is quite fascinating.





“Back home I made the decision to start speaking at schools and establish myself as a positive role model to the kids in my area.” Juarez continued. “I will have a lot of fans tuning in this Friday when I make my pro debut. I really want to dedicate this first fight to all my people back home in Brownsville who have supported me over the years. I’m thankful for their support.”

Juarez is trained his father Rudy Juarez and co-trainer Rick Nunez. Together they will be working Omar’s corner in Minneapolis.

Coverage of prelims begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Friday, August 24 from the Armory in Minneapolis.