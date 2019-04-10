Omar Juarez Training Camp Quotes

Rising blue chip prospect, Omar “El Relampago” Juarez (2-0, 1 KO), returns to the ring on PBC FIGHT NIGHT – EXTRA on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, April 20 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Juarez will face Dwayne Bonds (3-1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round match to open the telecast beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, in association with DSG Promotions, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or at the Dignity Health Sports Park box office from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The 19-year old from Brownsville, TX, is looking to make a statement with an electrifying performance as he continues is fast start toward a world title. Here’s what he to say about his upcoming televised bout and his current training camp.

On his recent training camp:





“I’ve been spending a lot of time training in San Antonio, TX, getting good sparring with all the pros out there. Rick Nunez, who has been working closely with my head trainer and father Rudy Juarez, has been a big help to me and my dad. We all work together with the common goal to be the best. I’ve had a great camp and we are entering the final days of training before we head out to California.”

On his upcoming matchup with Bonds:

“I don’t know much about Bonds except that he’s an older fighter from El Paso who has recently fought. I’m going to press the action and dictate the pace. I’ll make adjustments as the fight goes on. I really want to make a statement by getting the KO. If I get him hurt, he’s going down.”

On making his second appearance on FS1:

“It’s very exciting to be fighting on FS1 once again. The exposure is unbelievable, and I want to thank my management team and FS1 for the opportunity. Now its time for me to put on a great performance and entertain those watching on television.”

On fighting for his hometown of Brownsville, Texas:

“I love my hometown of Brownsville, Texas. I have all the support from my people out here. My goal is to one day headline a big fight in this town, a world title fight to be exact. I know I have a long way to go, but I have my mind set on getting to the top. I’m taking the people of Brownsville with me every step of the way.”