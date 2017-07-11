Omar Figueroa and Robert Guerrero Speak on Upcoming Showdown

As they near their toe-to-toe welterweight showdown this Saturday, July 15 live in prime-time on Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), Omar “El Panterita” Figueroa (26-0-1, 18 KOs) and Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (33-5-1, 18 KOs) give their thoughts on their highly-anticipated fight and their preparation for it in a behind-the-scenes training camp video. To view video click here. The video preview shows an inside look into both training camps leading to the fight.

Figueroa and Guerrero meet center ring at NYCB Live at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.nycblive.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Figueroa, the former world champion who hosted training camp in Indio, CA with his trainer Joel Diaz, is eager to show the world that after an 18 month layoff he is back and ready for action. The Weslaco, TX native comes to New York undefeated and this will be his first fight at 147 lbs.





Guerrero is looking to quiet the doubters who say this multiple division world champion is a stepping-stone. “The Ghost” and his father/trainer, Ruben Guerrero hosted camp in Gilroy, CA and look to showcase his strength and grit and come away with a victory.

Look for Figueroa and Guerrero to leave it all in the ring when they meet this Saturday night at the newly renovated NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

FIGHT CARD INFORMATION:

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes will also feature a matchup of unbeaten light heavyweights Marcus Browne and Seanie Monaghan plus an all-Polish heavyweight showdown between Artur Szpilka and Adam Kownacki. Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT following the Figueroa vs. Guerrero fight. The FS1 matchup includes once-beaten welterweight Jamal James meeting former title challenger Jo Jo Dan in a 10-round showdown and unbeaten prospect Brandon Figueroa (competing on his older brother Omar’s undercard) as he takes on Eliezer Aquino in an eight-round bantamweight attraction.