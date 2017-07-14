Omar Figueroa Jr. battles it out with Robert Guerrero on Sat.

Omar “El Panterita” Figueroa Jr., the undefeated (26-0-1, 18 KOs) former World Champion Boxer, will begin his ring walk on Saturday night honoring the brave men and women in the military who have lost their lives protecting the U.S. with a walk of silence. Figueroa takes on Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero live on “Premier Boxing Champions” on FOX and FOX Deportes from NYCB Live at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

In lieu of his normal walk-in music, Figueroa’s tribute will be a ring walk of silence honoring all military members who have given their lives to protect the U.S. He also commissioned a tribute shirt that he will wear that has the names of the seven Navy sailors from the USS Fitzgerald who lost their lives at sea on June 15. Figueroa has a pre-fight tradition of honoring a person or cause before his fights, having worn shirts in support of cancer patients and charity organizations in the past.

“I feel it is my privilege, duty and honor to have a moment of silence for all the brave men and women in the military who have given their lives to protect us and the United States,” said Figueroa, Jr. “I am from Weslaco, TX and one of the Navy sailors – Noe Hernandez – who perished from the USS Fitzgerald was from my hometown. It hit home how he and thousands of others had given their lives to protect me, my family and everyone in this country. To honor those seven soldiers – including Noe – and all the military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives is the least I can do.”





Tickets for Figueroa vs. Guerrero can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.nycblive.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

