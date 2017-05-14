Omar Douglas ready to face top contenders

Top junior lightweight prospect OMAR “Super O” DOUGLAS, (17-2-0, 12 KO’s)) looks forward to returning to action in the near future following two, very close and highly controversial decision losses.

A fighter inside and outside the ring, the 26-year-old Douglas has dusted himself off from disappointment and looks forward to a fast return to battle.





On November 12, 2016, then undefeated Douglas challenged former world champion Javier Fortuna over 10-rounds in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dropping Fortuna in the first, Douglas battled the once-beaten Dominican on better than even terms for the balance of the fight.

“I definitely thought I won. I knew how tough he was and was fully prepared but he underestimated me. Once I dropped him his whole plan changed, he knew I had power and moved much more. He also started resorting to a mixed bag of dirty tricks, the referee kept on warning him but there never a point deduction,” said Douglas of Wilmington, Delaware.

“His whole plan was to jump on me, when that didn’t work he didn’t know what to do. There was no way he beat me. Even if you give him five rounds which is a stretch, I still won the fight with the knockdown.”

Most recently Douglas faced off with perennial contender Edner Cherry on April 4 at the Sands Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

After the scheduled ten rounds in which Douglas clearly dominated seven, Cherry was declared the winner by scores of 98-92, and 96-94, twice.

Said the well regarded adviser to Douglas, STEPHEN EDWARDS, “This wasn’t even a close fight, maybe the first five were even, but the second half of the fight Omar won every single round convincingly.”

“I honestly believe all three judges were confused by which fighter was in the red and blue corners, there were some last minute changes by the commission on ring walks and corner assignments and I think that led to the confusion.”

“These are all solid judges, very experienced but clearly mistakes were made in either their scoring or the tabulations at ringside.”

“Right now were pushing for a rematch with Cherry but even if we get that and come out victorious we will have lost six months. Omar was in line for a title shot with a win over Cherry which he so richly deserved, now we have to see if Cherry will even fight him again.”

“Sometimes the media and fans don’t understand what takes place on bad decisions. Omar was undefeated before these two fights, headed towards bigger fights, bigger opportunities and bigger paydays. Now he has to fight his way back to where he already was.”

Although the class of the division is pound-for-pound entrant Vasyl Lomachenko, Douglas is considered to be by many to be at the top of the weight class and is prepared to face all top contenders and world champions immediately.

Continued Edwards, “But Omar’s a gym rat, he drives 30 miles to train in Philadelphia from Wilmington. I’ve been with him for three years and he’s a great, humble kid and one of the best lightweights in the world.”

“He’s always been the B-side and in these last two fights that perception probably cost him

on the scorecards.”

Photo Credit/Joe Tarlecky, Knockout Fotos