Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov Wraps Up Camp in Florida, Fights This Wednesday, June 6

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov, (1-0-0, 1 KO), of Kazakhstan wrapped up camp in Boca Raton, Florida and has arrived in London ahead of his highly anticipated debut in the United Kingdom set for this Wednesday, June 6 at the famed and sold-out York Hall fighting under the banner of his promoter Matchroom Boxing.





The 27-year-old welterweight spent eight weeks training under the watchful eye of renowned trainer and former two-division world champion John-David Jackson and his father Marat Yeleussinov.

“I’m thrilled to be in London and very excited to box in front of their great fight fans,” said Yeleussinov. “I’ve heard so much about fighting at York Hall and can’t wait to put on a show.”

“We’re very excited to be here in London, we know that Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing have big plans for Daniyar and this is the next step on the journey,” said Ziya Aliyev, of Boxing Stars Management Group LLC.

Among those joining Daniyar on his last day of training in Florida was internationally known actress and model Adriana Lima.





Boxing Stars Management Group LLC is headed by Ziya Aliyev and Elvis Crespo.

Further details on Yeleussinov’s fight on June 6 will be announced shortly.