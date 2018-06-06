Results: Daniyar Yeleussinov defeats Zoltan Szabo

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov, (2-0-0, 1 KO), of Kazakhstan won his second professional fight on Wednesday night defeating Hungarian battle-tested veteran Zoltan Szabo, (24-12-0, 10 KO’s), via six-round unanimous decision at the famed and sold-out York Hall in London, England under the banner of his promoter Matchroom Boxing and telecast on Sky Sports.





Boxing brilliantly and displaying his full arsenal, the 27-year-old Yeleussinov defeated the valiant Szabo by a score of 60-54. The fight was part of the latest installment of the acclaimed JDNXTGEN series.

“I’m very happy with my performance, it was great to fight for the first time as a professional in London and the fans were very supportive,” said Yeleussinov. “I can’t wait to fight here again.”

“Daniyar was very impressive tonight and the fans here at York Hall and those watching on Sky Sports got to see him display his vast array of skills,” said Ziya Aliyev of Boxing Stars Management Group, LLC. “We look forward to announcing his next fight with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing and can’t wait to get started.”

Boxing Stars Management Group LLC is headed by Ziya Aliyev and Elvis Crespo.





Photos/Lawrence Lustig, Matchroom Boxing