Olympic champ among signings as MTK Global breaks Central Asia

MTK Global has established itself in Central Asia with the signing of four of the world’s hottest boxing prospects hailing from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.





Already boasting fighters from the U.S, Cuba, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain and Ireland on its roster, MTK Global has now added amateur sensations Shakhobidin Zoirov and Hurshid Tojibaev of Uzbekistan and Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas of Kazakhstan.

The medals boasted by the quartet are too numerous to mention but highlights of their successes are Zoirov’s Olympic gold, Tojibaev’s victory over Team GB’s Joe Cordina, Zaurbek’s toppling of Olympic champion Robson Conceicao and Nurtas’ win over another Olympic king, Fazliddin Gaibnazarov.

With Kazakh fighters such as Gennady Golovkin and Beibut Shumenov holding world titles in the professional ranks, Central Asia’s amateur system is the envy of the world and MTK Global CEO Sandra is pleased to have laid down a marker by securing a quartet of its most highly-rated fighters.

Vaughan said: “This is a real breakthrough for MTK Global. Central Asia is arguably the most productive conveyor belt of top-class boxers and this is just the beginning of our involvement there.





“The amateur achievements of these four young fighters are well documented but we believe they will excel even further as professionals and we look forward to guiding their careers.

“Signing our first Olympic champion in Shakhobidin Zoirov is a huge moment. There really is no limit on how far we can progress – just about the only certainty is that he won’t be the last Olympic champion we sign.”

