Olympian Luis Cabrera inks with Tuto Zabala Jr.

Miami, Florida: All Star Boxing, Inc has announced the signing of Rio 2016 Venezuelan Olympian Luis Angel Cabrera to a multi-year exclusive agreement. Cabrera, 24, has a decorated amateur background. In 2013, he captured the Gold medal in the Juvenile National Championship, 2014 Gold Medal Men’s National Championship, 2015 Pan American Games Bronze medal, 2016 Rio Olympian, 2017 World Qualifiers Bronze medal, 2018 South America Games Silver Medal and 2019 Pan American Games Bronze Medal.





Cabrera had several notable wins during his illustrious amateur career. Current top prospect Henry “Moncho” Lebron of Puerto Rico and most notable current IBF World Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez during the 2016 Olympic qualifiers finals in Argentina, Both fighters currently signed by Top Rank.

All Star Boxing is looking to debut Luis Cabrera on Feb 21st in Miami, Florida where there is a large Venezuelan community, televised on the Telemundo network.

“It’s a dream come true for me to finally get the opportunity to turn pro to help my young family, I am happy to have signed with Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc a great company, I want to follow the footsteps of Jorge Linares a great world champion from Venezuela. I look forward to making a statement in the United States land of the opportunities” stated Olympian Luis Cabrera.





Cabrera will be campaigning in the lightweight division where he wants to fast track his career and become a contender shortly.

“We are delighted to bring blue-chip boxer, Luis Angel Cabrera, onboard, We have a great plan in mind to make Cabrera a star, showcasing him in Telemundo and on our promoting partners’ platforms and most important our fan base of Miami and Orlando.

Boxeo Telemundo kicks off its 2020 calendar on February 21st LIVE from the Miccosukee Resort and Gaming in Miami, Florida. The feature of the evening will be Jonathan Bomba Gonzalez vs Saul Baby Juarez for the vacant WBO NABO Jr. Flyweight Title on the Telemundo Network, 11:35pm, check your local listing. Brought to you by Miccosukee Tribe of Florida