Olympian Efe Ajagba & Efetobor Apochi ink with Ringstar Sports

Accomplished Super Heavyweight amateur and 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba and fellow Nigerian Heavyweight amateur standout Efetobor Apochi have signed-on to become the latest promising young fighters to join the Ringstar Sports roster. Both fighters will make their professional debuts on the Premier Boxing Champions event headlined by Victor Ortiz vs. Saul Corral this Sunday, July 30 live from Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add these two outstanding young men to the growing Ringstar roster of fighters,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “I’ve seen these guys in action and I think boxing fans are in for a real treat. These are two of the biggest hitters I’ve seen and we expect them to rise quickly and make a name for themselves in their respective divisions.”

The fighters, who will be managed by Hall of Famer Shelly Finkel, have moved to Houston, TX to work with renowned trainer Ronnie Shields.





“Both young men have the potential to be world champions,” said Finkel. “I’m very proud to be working with both of them.”

“I feel so blessed to have signed with Ringstar Sports and Richard Schaefer,” said Efe Ajagba. “I have dreamed of this day for many years and yet it is bigger than I could have ever imagined! My time has come! I will show I am a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.”

“It is a big pleasure to become a part of Ringstar Sports,” said Efetobor Apochi. “I have never wished for anything more. I am so grateful for this opportunity and promise to give the fans a show!

Born and raised in Ughelli Delta State, Nigeria, Efe Ajagba began boxing in 2011 at the age of seventeen and quickly discovered his craft on this way to a 41-2 (30 KOs) amateur record. In 2014, the 6’6 fighter was selected to compete in the Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow and went home with the bronze medal. Shortly thereafter, Ajagba took gold in the 2015 All African Games in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo. In 2016, he went on to win gold at the African Olympic Qualification event in Yaounde, Cameroon, landing him a spot on the 2016 Nigerian Olympic team. On Sunday, July 30, Ajagba will make his professional debut against Tyrell Herndon (6-1-0, 2 KOs) in a 6-round Heavyweight clash.





Also born and raised in Ughelli Delta State, Nigeria, Efetobor Apochi began his boxing career in 2007 and racked up an impressive record of 55-6 (54 KOs). The 5’11 cruiserweight captained the 2014 Commonwealth Games and took home the bronze after knocking out his first opponent in the first round, upsetting his second foe in the quarterfinals and losing to the eventual gold medalist in the semifinals. Apochi looks forward to the start of very promising professional career as he takes on Cruiserweight Daniel Mejia in a 4-rounds of action.