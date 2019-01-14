Oliver Meng and Sarah Mahfoud headline Danish Fight Night show in Denmark

Hall of Fame promoter Mogens Palle is back again with yet another action-packed program on January 18 in Nykoebing Falster in the southern part of Denmark.





Together with popular Danish former heavyweight fighter Brian Nielsen the 84-year old promoter, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) in 2008, now runs the Danish Fight Night boxing shows with up-and-coming Danish fighters.

The show this time features two title fights.

19-year-old Danish super welterweight prospect and local hero Oliver Meng (4-0) takes on Maono Ally (9-3-1) of Tanzania for the IBF World (Youth) title.





This is the first fight scheduled for 10 rounds for Oliver Meng, who had his professional debut only 16 months ago. Meng, who is a European Youth bronze medalist as an amateur, squares off with Maono Ally, nicknamed “The Monster of Bagamoyo”, who beat former undefeated Croatian fighter Luka Pupek (11-0) for the WBC Youth middleweight title in 2018.

Also headlining the show is Sarah Mahfoud (7-0), currently ranked #4 by WBA and #1 by EBU, who battles Bukiwe “Anaconda” Nonina (14-3-1) for the vacant IBF Intercontinental featherweight title in what is also billed as an IBF world title eliminator.

Sarah Mahfood, a Danish “Dancing with the Stars”-winner with a solid amateur boxing background, impressively outpointed the world ranked Stephanie Ducastel of France in November 2018 and is now chasing a world title fight.

Bukiwe Nonina, who holds a win against German fighter Alesia Graf among others, currently owns the WBF bantamweight belt, and she is now pursuing one of the major world title belts as well.

In a battle of undefeated fighters Danish super welterweight prospect Allan Mahfoud (2-0) takes on technically skilled John “La Sombra” Dickson Sonde (6-0) from Gran Canaria, Spain. Both talents have solid boxing backgrounds as former national amateur champions in their respective countries.

Super lightweight prospect Enock Mwandila Poulsen (9-0) takes on the experienced Nicaraguan fighter Berman “la Cobra” Sanchez (28-7-3). The slick and fasthanded Poulsen, considered by many the most promising Danish boxing prospect right now, stopped Kelvin Dotel of Spain in his latest test in November 2018, and is now ranked 59 by BoxRec after only 9 fights.

Also on the program is 23-year old hard hitting slugger Ditlev “D-Struction” Rossing (10-0), who holds the WBC cruiserweight world (youth) title. He faces an opponent yet to be determined in a non-title bout.

The show starts with a couple of amateur contests including a bout with 17-year-old Danish heavyweight prospect Mathias Hansen, who is a silver medalist from the 2017 European (Youth) Championships in Bulgaria.

The whole event is live-streamed by Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet, www.eb.dk for customers with a PLUS-subscription.

Venue/place: Nykoebing F. Hallen, Nykoebing Falster, Denmark.

Time: Friday January 18, show starts at 7:00 PM CET.

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.dk

Danish Fight Night on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ DFNboksning