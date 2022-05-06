Oleksandr Usyk creates charity to support Ukraine

The Usyk Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Oleksandr Usyk. The fund will help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion by providing for their basic needs.

Russia started the full-scale war in Ukraine on February 24. More than 10 million people were forced to leave their homes, as reported by the United Nations, and thousands were killed — the exact number is currently impossible to determine. According to the KSE Institute data, during the first three weeks of hostilities only, more than 124 kindergartens, 39 hospitals, 1,600 residential buildings, and dozens of bridges in Ukraine were destroyed or damaged. And these numbers keep growing.

Ukrainian Olympic champion and undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk and his team could not stay aside during such a challenging time for their homeland and nation. They created the Usyk Foundation in order to mobilize financial support from the international community — caring people who want to contribute to the advent of peace. The BGV Charity Fund, a partner of Oleksandr Usyk’s foundation, will ensure the direct implementation of some projects in Ukraine.

“Helping one’s country and its people win this horrendous war started by the Russian Federation has become the goal for the entire Ukrainian nation. I call on the world community, my boxing colleagues, and people of conscience who are aware of the terrible crimes Russia is committing right now against innocent people. We need your help and support. Ukrainians already have the power of unity, capable of defeating any evil. Now it’s time to join forces globally. Any contribution is valuable, as it brings us closer to victory and peaceful life in Ukraine, in Europe. I believe the good that one puts out into the world always comes back to the giver. So let’s fight on the side of the light, the Ukrainian side”, said Oleksandr Usyk, founder of the Usyk Foundation.

The fund has identified assistance to civilians as the primary area in which it will be active. The main task is to cover the basic needs of the people affected by the war. Humanitarian aid will be delivered to local governments, medical institutions, or humanitarian headquarters all around Ukraine. As of May 6, 2022, the fund managed to provide humanitarian aid to Ust-Chorna, an urban village in the Tyachiv district of the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine.

Both individuals and companies can aid charitable projects of the Usyk Foundation. International currency accounts are available to those wishing to support the fund globally. You can find more details, as well as donation contact info, on the official website of the Usyk Foundation.

The implementation of each charitable project within Usyk Foundation’s activity involves four stages:

– General fundraising.

– Aid procurement and delivery to Ukraine from abroad.

– Assistance delivery to the Fund’s beneficiaries — local governments, medical institutions, or humanitarian headquarters.

– Reporting.

Fight on the side of the light! Glory to Ukraine!

