Oleksandr Teslenko faces Terrance Marbra on May 19

Undefeated Toronto heavyweight prospect Oleksandr Teslenko is bringing his vaunted power and Ukrainian magic to Kansas this week for his fourth pro fight in the United States, this Saturday night on the “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” pay-per-view card, airing live from Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.





The 12-round main event pits 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and hometown hero, Nico Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs), against former WBF super flyweight world champion Szilveszter “The Silent Assassin” Kanalas (14-7, 9 KOs), of Hungary, for the vacant International Boxing Association (IBF) World flyweight title. Hernandez vs. Kanalas will be fighting in the first world championship boxing match ever held in Kansas history.

SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes will launch Super Channel’s new live boxing series, SUPERBOX LIVE, in association with KO Night Boxing LLC, airing live exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” in the United States on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, DISH and live-streamed worldwide on FITE.TV app and website (excluding Canada) for a suggested retail price of only $19.95.

The 25-year-old Teslenko (12-0, 10 KOs), who is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, is the latest in a growing list of boxing talent out of Ukraine. Teslenko faces dangerous Terrance “Big Jim” Marbra (9-5, 7 KOs), fighting out of Saint Petersburg, Florida, in an eight-round bout.





In the co-featured event, 2011 Russia Junior Championships gold medalist NDREY Afonin (5-0, 2 KOs) meets former World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedalatin cruiserweight champion Pedro “El Reguilete” Rodriguez (23-4, 19 KOs), of Cuba, in a eight-round heavyweight battle.

Undefeated Washington featherweight Victor Morales, Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs) tangles with David Berna (15-3, 14 KOs), of Hungary, in an eight-round throw-down to open the televised segment of the program.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in four-round bouts, is popular Wichita junior welterweight Jeff Sturm (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Nigeria-native Archie Weah (2-10), and Kansas City, KS cruiserweight Chris Harris (2-2-2, 2 KOs) vs. Leroy Jones (2-3, 2 KOs), of Saint Louis (MO.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.





Tickets are priced at $120.00 (VIP), $80.00, $50.00 and $30.00 (prices do not include service fees) and available to purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com, Kansas Star Casino and US Logo, Inc. (520 N. West St., Wichita / 316.264.1321).

This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. CT with the opening bout scheduled at 7:00 p.m. CT. The first televised fight will air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

To watch “SUPERBOX LIVE: High Stakes” live in Canada, showcasing undefeated Canadian heavyweight Teslenko, in addition to more exciting boxing to come in 2018, fight fans can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

Venum (www.venum.com) has been named the official gloves and apparel of SUPERBOX LIVE