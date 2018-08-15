Oleksandr Teslenko faces Avery Gibson this Saturday

DiBella Entertainment will showcase three of their top contenders in televised or streamed action this Saturday, August 18, including undefeated heavyweight Oleksandr Teslenko, super middleweight Demond Nicholson and welterweight Ivan Golub.





A native of Chernivtsi, Ukraine, now fighting out of Toronto, Canada, the 26-year-old Teslenko (13-0, 11 KOs) will face Los Angeles, CA-based veteran Avery Gibson (9-6-4, 3 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round clash from Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The bout will be streamed live on ESPN+ as part of an eight-bout card beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

The heavy-handed Teslenko will be making his third start of 2018, scoring two previous

second-round knockouts against Terrance Marbra and Keenan Hickmon earlier this year. Gibson will be looking to stay in the win column following a stoppage of Enrique Gastelum in the second stanza on November 18, 2017, in Lancaster, CA.

Additionally, on Saturday night in Hanover, MD, Nicholson and Golub will be featured in separate 10-round WBC USNBC title bouts from Maryland Live Casino. Both bouts will be telecast live on CBS Sports Net beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





Also originally from Ukraine and now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, the 29-year-old Golub,

(14-1, 12 KOs) faces battled-tested veteran Lanardo Tyner (34-12-2, 21 KOs), of Houston, TX. Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. and managed by David McWater’s Split-T Management, Golub is returning to the ring following a third-round knockout of Fidel Monterrosa Munoz on January 20, in front of his legion of local fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Tyner has won both of his fights this year; a fifth-round stoppage of Gundrick King and an eight-round decision versus Andre Byrd.

In the main event on the CBS Sports Net telecast, the 25-year-old Nicholson (18-3-1, 17 KOs), of Laurel, MD, clashes with Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (25-2, 20 KOs). Nicholson will look to return to the win column following a hard-fought loss to top-rated contender Jesse Hart on April 28, in Philadelphia. Unbeaten in his last eight fights, Rodrigues heads back to the ring following a fourth-round stoppage of Frankie Fillippone on June 8, in Verona, NY.