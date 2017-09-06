Oleksander Usyk faces Marco Huck this Sat.

The much-anticipated World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) launches this week and Canadian boxing fans will be able to watch all the tournament action live on Super Channel.

Super Channel acquired the rights in Canada to broadcast the World Boxing Super Series from MP & Silva, a leading international media company that provides media rights, digital, technology and sponsorship services.





Planned to take place on an annual basis, the WBSS tournament will commence this Saturday (Sept. 9) in Berlin, starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with the first quarter-final match as World Boxing Organization (WBO) Cruiserweight World Champion Oleksandr “The Cat” Usyk (12-0, 10 KOs) defends his world title against former world cruiserweight champion Marco “Kapt’n” Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs) in the 12-round main event.



The inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series will feature two weight classes (cruiserweight & super middleweight), 16 fighters, and a total of 14 main events. An expert panel invited the world’s best boxers to compete, namely the top 15-ranked fighters of the four major federations: WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO. In each weight class, eight boxers will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with four quarterfinals (September & October 2017), two semifinals (January & February 2018) and one championship final (May 2018).



World Boxing Super Series is a new revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament featuring the world`s best boxers and a total of $50 million in prize money. The knockout format of the competition will see the best boxers ultimately compete for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, the greatest prize in boxing. The tournament is organized by newly-founded Comosa AG, a Swiss-registered company with principal owners Highlight Event & Entertainment, Modern Times Group and Team Sauerland. Comosa AG is working in partnership with boxers, promoters and managers around the world, and in alignment with the four major world boxing federations, to create a new global platform for the sport.



Five exciting fights on the “Usyk vs, Huck” card, promoted by Sauerland Event, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

