Oleksander Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS

WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship

March 30, 2019 / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania / 2300 Arena

This will be the 2,046th championship fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 56-year history.





TOP RANK PRESENTS:

OLEKSANDR “The Nail” GVOZDYK (Ukraine)

WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 1st Title Defense

Age: 31 / Date of birth: April 15, 1987

Residence: Camarillo, California / Birthplace: Kharkiv, Ukraine

Record: 16-0, 13 KOs / Total rounds: 83 / World championship fights: 1-0, 1 KO

Height: 6’2.5″ – 189cm / Reach: 75.5″ – 192cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Egis Klimas / Trainer: Teddy Atlas

DOUDOU NGUMBU (France)

Ranked WBC No. 8 at Light Heavyweight

Age: 37 / Date of birth: February 6, 1982

Residence: Blagnac, Haute-Garonne, France / Birthplace: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Record: 38-8, 14 KOs / Total rounds: 323

Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 75.5″ – 192cm / Stance: Right-handed

WBC affiliated titles: WBC Francophone, African Boxing Union, WBC International

Manager: Eric David Do Rego / Trainer: Jean Marc Ismael





WBC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:

1. Harold Johnson (US) 1963

2. Willie Pastrano (US) 1963 – 1965

3. Jose Torres (P. Rico) 1965 – 1966

4. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) 1966 – 1968

5. Bob Foster (US) 1968 – 1974

6. John Conteh (GB) 1974 – 1977

7. Miguel Angel Cuello (Arg) 1977 – 1978

8. Mate Parlov (Yugoslavia) 1978

9. Marvin Johnson (US) 1978 – 1979

10. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US) 1979 – 1981

11. Dwight Muhammad Qawi (US) 1981 – 1983

12. Michael Spinks (US) 1983 – 1985

13. J.B. Williamson (US) 1985 – 1986

14. Dennis Andries (GB) 1986 – 1987

15. Thomas Hearns (US) 1987

16. Don LaLonde (CAN) 1987 – 1988

17. Ray Leonard (US) 1988

18. Dennis Andries (GB) 1989 *

19. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1989 – 1990

20. Dennis Andries (GB) 1990 – 1991 *

21. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1991 – 1994 *

22. Mike McCallum (Jamaica) 1994 – 1995

23. Fabrice Tiozzo (Fra) 1995 – 1996

24. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1996 – 1997

25. Montell Griffin (US) 1997

26. Graciano Rocchigiani (Ger) (Int.) 1998

27. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1997 – 2003 *

28. Antonio Tarver (US) 2003

29. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 2003 – 2004 *

30. Antonio Tarver (US) 2004 *

31. Tomasz Adamek (Poland) 2005 – 2007

32. Chad Dawson (US) 2007 – 2008

33. Adrian Diaconu (Rom/Can) 2008 – 2009

34. Jean Pascal (Haiti/Canada) 2009 – 2011

35. Chad Dawson (US) Interim 2009 – 2010 *

36. Bernard Hopkins (US) 2011 – 2012

37. Chad Dawson (US) 2012 – 2013*

38. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Can) 2013 – 2018

39. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (Ukraine) 2018 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Roy Jones Jr. (US)

2. Bernard Hopkins (US)

3. Bob Foster (US)

4. Michael Spinks (US)

5. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Canada)

6. Mike McCallum (Jamaica)

7. Jose Torres (Puerto Rico)

8. Dick Tiger (Nigeria)

9. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US)

10. Chad Dawson (US)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:

31 light heavyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only five have regained the title: Dennis Andries (GB) two times, Jeff Harding (Australia), Roy Jones Jr. (US) two times, Antonio Tarver (US), and Chad Dawson (US) two times.

121 light heavyweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.

Bob Foster (US) holds the record for light heavyweight world title defenses with 14.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS:

Dec. 1, 2018 Oleksandr Gvozdyk KO11 Adonis Stevenson – Québec City, Québec

May 19, 2018 Adonis Stevenson D12 Badou Jack – Toronto, Ontario

May 24, 2014 Adonis Stevenson W12 Andrzej Fonfara – Montréal, Québec

June 8, 2013 Adonis Stevenson KO1 Chad Dawson – Montréal, Québec

Apr. 28, 2012 Chad Dawson W12 Bernard Hopkins – Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 21, 2011 Bernard Hopkins W12 John Pascal – Montréal, Québec

Dec. 11, 2009 Jean Pascal W12 Adrian Diaconu – Montréal, Québec

Apr. 12, 2008 Chad Dawson W12 Glen Johnson – Tampa, Florida

May 21, 2005 Tomasz Adamek W12 Paul Briggs – Chicago, Illinois

May 15, 2004 Antonio Tarver TKO2 Roy Jones Jr. – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 22, 1996 Roy Jones Jr. W12 Mike McCallum – Tampa, Florida

July 23, 1994 Mike McCallum W12 Jeff Harding – Bismarck, North Dakota

Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO9 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 29, 1988 Donny Lalonde TKO5 Leslie Stewart – Port of Spain, Trinidad

Mar. 7, 1987 Thomas Hearns TKO10 Dennis Andries – Detroit, Michigan

Sep. 10, 1986 Dennis Andries TKO9 Tony Sibson – London, England

Mar. 18, 1983 Michael Spinks W15 Dwight Muhammad Qawi – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Dec. 19, 1981 Dwight Muhammad Qawi TKO10 Matthew Saad Muhammad – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Apr. 22, 1979 Matthew Saad Muhammad TKO8 Marvin Johnson – Indianapolis, Indiana

Oct. 9, 1976 John Conteh W15 Yaqui Lopez – Copenhagen, Denmark

May 24, 1968 Bob Foster KO4 Dick Tiger – New York, New York

Dec. 16, 1966 Dick Tiger W15 José Torres – New York, New York

Aug. 15, 1966 José Torres W15 Eddie Cotton – Las Vegas, Nevada

June 1, 1963 Willie Pastrano W15 Harold Johnson – Las Vegas, Nevada

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.