Oleksander Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Light Heavyweight World Championship
March 30, 2019 / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania / 2300 Arena
This will be the 2,046th championship fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 56-year history.
TOP RANK PRESENTS:
OLEKSANDR “The Nail” GVOZDYK (Ukraine)
WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 1st Title Defense
Age: 31 / Date of birth: April 15, 1987
Residence: Camarillo, California / Birthplace: Kharkiv, Ukraine
Record: 16-0, 13 KOs / Total rounds: 83 / World championship fights: 1-0, 1 KO
Height: 6’2.5″ – 189cm / Reach: 75.5″ – 192cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Egis Klimas / Trainer: Teddy Atlas
DOUDOU NGUMBU (France)
Ranked WBC No. 8 at Light Heavyweight
Age: 37 / Date of birth: February 6, 1982
Residence: Blagnac, Haute-Garonne, France / Birthplace: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
Record: 38-8, 14 KOs / Total rounds: 323
Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 75.5″ – 192cm / Stance: Right-handed
WBC affiliated titles: WBC Francophone, African Boxing Union, WBC International
Manager: Eric David Do Rego / Trainer: Jean Marc Ismael
WBC LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS:
1. Harold Johnson (US) 1963
2. Willie Pastrano (US) 1963 – 1965
3. Jose Torres (P. Rico) 1965 – 1966
4. Dick Tiger (Nigeria) 1966 – 1968
5. Bob Foster (US) 1968 – 1974
6. John Conteh (GB) 1974 – 1977
7. Miguel Angel Cuello (Arg) 1977 – 1978
8. Mate Parlov (Yugoslavia) 1978
9. Marvin Johnson (US) 1978 – 1979
10. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US) 1979 – 1981
11. Dwight Muhammad Qawi (US) 1981 – 1983
12. Michael Spinks (US) 1983 – 1985
13. J.B. Williamson (US) 1985 – 1986
14. Dennis Andries (GB) 1986 – 1987
15. Thomas Hearns (US) 1987
16. Don LaLonde (CAN) 1987 – 1988
17. Ray Leonard (US) 1988
18. Dennis Andries (GB) 1989 *
19. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1989 – 1990
20. Dennis Andries (GB) 1990 – 1991 *
21. Jeff Harding (Australia) 1991 – 1994 *
22. Mike McCallum (Jamaica) 1994 – 1995
23. Fabrice Tiozzo (Fra) 1995 – 1996
24. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1996 – 1997
25. Montell Griffin (US) 1997
26. Graciano Rocchigiani (Ger) (Int.) 1998
27. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 1997 – 2003 *
28. Antonio Tarver (US) 2003
29. Roy Jones Jr. (US) 2003 – 2004 *
30. Antonio Tarver (US) 2004 *
31. Tomasz Adamek (Poland) 2005 – 2007
32. Chad Dawson (US) 2007 – 2008
33. Adrian Diaconu (Rom/Can) 2008 – 2009
34. Jean Pascal (Haiti/Canada) 2009 – 2011
35. Chad Dawson (US) Interim 2009 – 2010 *
36. Bernard Hopkins (US) 2011 – 2012
37. Chad Dawson (US) 2012 – 2013*
38. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Can) 2013 – 2018
39. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (Ukraine) 2018 –
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Roy Jones Jr. (US)
2. Bernard Hopkins (US)
3. Bob Foster (US)
4. Michael Spinks (US)
5. Adonis Stevenson (Haiti/Canada)
6. Mike McCallum (Jamaica)
7. Jose Torres (Puerto Rico)
8. Dick Tiger (Nigeria)
9. Matthew Saad Muhammad (US)
10. Chad Dawson (US)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY:
31 light heavyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only five have regained the title: Dennis Andries (GB) two times, Jeff Harding (Australia), Roy Jones Jr. (US) two times, Antonio Tarver (US), and Chad Dawson (US) two times.
121 light heavyweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.
Bob Foster (US) holds the record for light heavyweight world title defenses with 14.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS:
Dec. 1, 2018 Oleksandr Gvozdyk KO11 Adonis Stevenson – Québec City, Québec
May 19, 2018 Adonis Stevenson D12 Badou Jack – Toronto, Ontario
May 24, 2014 Adonis Stevenson W12 Andrzej Fonfara – Montréal, Québec
June 8, 2013 Adonis Stevenson KO1 Chad Dawson – Montréal, Québec
Apr. 28, 2012 Chad Dawson W12 Bernard Hopkins – Atlantic City, New Jersey
May 21, 2011 Bernard Hopkins W12 John Pascal – Montréal, Québec
Dec. 11, 2009 Jean Pascal W12 Adrian Diaconu – Montréal, Québec
Apr. 12, 2008 Chad Dawson W12 Glen Johnson – Tampa, Florida
May 21, 2005 Tomasz Adamek W12 Paul Briggs – Chicago, Illinois
May 15, 2004 Antonio Tarver TKO2 Roy Jones Jr. – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 22, 1996 Roy Jones Jr. W12 Mike McCallum – Tampa, Florida
July 23, 1994 Mike McCallum W12 Jeff Harding – Bismarck, North Dakota
Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO9 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada
May 29, 1988 Donny Lalonde TKO5 Leslie Stewart – Port of Spain, Trinidad
Mar. 7, 1987 Thomas Hearns TKO10 Dennis Andries – Detroit, Michigan
Sep. 10, 1986 Dennis Andries TKO9 Tony Sibson – London, England
Mar. 18, 1983 Michael Spinks W15 Dwight Muhammad Qawi – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Dec. 19, 1981 Dwight Muhammad Qawi TKO10 Matthew Saad Muhammad – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Apr. 22, 1979 Matthew Saad Muhammad TKO8 Marvin Johnson – Indianapolis, Indiana
Oct. 9, 1976 John Conteh W15 Yaqui Lopez – Copenhagen, Denmark
May 24, 1968 Bob Foster KO4 Dick Tiger – New York, New York
Dec. 16, 1966 Dick Tiger W15 José Torres – New York, New York
Aug. 15, 1966 José Torres W15 Eddie Cotton – Las Vegas, Nevada
June 1, 1963 Willie Pastrano W15 Harold Johnson – Las Vegas, Nevada
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.