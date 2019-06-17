Ohara Davies faces Miguel Vazquez on June 28

Ohara Davies is “as excited as it gets” as he prepares to collide with former world champion Miguel Vazquez on the #MTKFightNight at York Hall on June 28 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.





The controversial ‘Two Tanks’ (18-2, 14 KOs) is preparing to serve up an emphatic reminder of his famous power at the iconic London venue against Mexico’s big name Vazquez (41-7, 15 KOs) on a huge bill that also includes a WBC world title final eliminator and a British title fight.

Ahead of a fight scheduled for 10 rounds, Davies said: “Vazquez was world champion for four years but he was never on my radar. I don’t have people on my radar – just titles and success. I believe I can get to the top.

“Last time, up in Leicester, I didn’t feel at home. Being at home is only going to spur me on.





“I’m not thinking about any other big names. I’ve learned to take this boxing game one fight at a time because you never know what can happen. Looking past him would be a massive mistake.

“I know everyone had an issue with people not throwing my right hand last time. I’m not going to give away any tactics but one thing I will say that I’ll be the smartest fighter I can be. I’ll throw wherever is open.

“I’ve been coming to the MTK Global shows for a number of years and every single year, the quality of these shows has got better and better and better.

“A few years ago, if you’d have told me I’d be fighting on an MTK Global show I wouldn’t have reacted much. Now I’m like: ‘Hell yeah! Hell yeah! Hell f***ing yeah!’

“The quality of these shows is amazing. I was at the Sam Antwi vs. Siar Ozgul fight and the promotion, the production, the lights, the camera and action was amazing.

“Now I’m headlining the show, we’re looking for even more lights, cameras and action. Bring on more noise. I’m as excited as it gets.”

Joining Davies on a sensational bill is a British featherweight title defence for Ryan Walsh against Lewis Paulin and Chantelle Cameron vs. Anisha Basheel in a WBC world lightweight title final eliminator – plus a potentially explosive super-lightweight clash between Anthony Yigit and Siar Ozgul and a busy undercard.