OHARA DAVIES ADDED TO SELBY V WARRINGTON UNDERCARD

Ohara Davies makes his long-awaited return to the ring when he takes on Frenchman Christopher Sebire over ten rounds at Elland Road on May 19th.





Davies, 25, has won 16 of his 17 professional contest and will be aiming to fight his way into World Title contention after a frustrating few months. The talented Londoner has been out of the ring since his explosive sixth-round stoppage victory over Tom Farell in September.

A former English Lightweight Champion, Davies has also claimed WBC Silver and WBA International Super-Lightweight titles, and is determined to get his promising career back on track with a solid performance on the undercard of the blockbuster IBF Featherweight World Title showdown between Lee Selby and Leeds hero Josh Warrington.

“I’m itching to get back in the ring and do what I do best,” said Davies. “My last fight seems a long time ago and I’m excited to start entertaining the fans again. Selby v Warrington is a huge event and I’m grateful to my team for getting me on there.

“There’s some massive fights out there for me in the Super-Lightweight division. I’m fully focused on becoming a World Champion and that opportunity could come sooner than expected if Terry Flanagan beats Maurice Hooker for the WBO belt in Manchester on June 9th.”





Elsewhere on a huge evening of boxing in Leeds, double Olympic Champion Nicola Adams OBE fights for the fourth time as a professional as she continues to work towards a World Title shot and undefeated Super-Welterweight rivals Darren Tetley and Mason Cartwright clash for the Vacant WBO European title.

Further exciting undercard additions will be announced soon.

