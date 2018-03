Official Weights from ‘Rumble at the Rock’ in Hollywood, Florida

Roberto Duran Jr. 149.6 lbs. vs. Miguel Morales 147.6 lbs.

Jorge De Jesus Romero 121.4 lbs. vs. Szilveszter Ajtai 120.8 lbs.

Steve Geffard 176.4 lbs. vs. Zoltan Sera 175.2 lbs.

Jessy Cruz 123.8 lbs. vs. Sam Rodriguez 120.8 lbs.

Harold Calderon 149 lbs. vs. Ronald Montes 152 lbs.

John D Martinez 156.8 lbs. vs. Jose Cortes 157 lbs.

Mussa Tursyngaliyev 125 lbs. vs. Luis Hinojosa 126.8 lbs.

Ivan Dychko 244.8 lbs. vs. Stephen Kirnon 224.8 lbs.

Juan Carlos Payano 118.4 lbs. vs. Mike Plania 117.4 lbs.

Interim WBA Bantamweight World Championship

Stephon Young 118 lbs. vs. Reymart Gaballo 116.6 lbs.

“Rumble at the Rock” is presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory. Tickets are priced at $255, $130, $80 and $55. All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000. Additional fees may apply.