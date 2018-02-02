Official weights from Arendal – Havnaa weighs-in ready for homecoming

Kai Robin Havnaa (11-0, 9 KOs) and his opponent Daniel Vencl (9-5, 6 KOs) both made weight today ahead of the Norwegian cruiserweight’s hotly anticipated homecoming fight tomorrow night at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.

Cruiserweight – 10 Rounds:

Kai Robin Havnaa: 90.0 kg

Daniel Vencl: 90.0 kg





Norwegian fighters Hadi Srour, Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether, and Tim Robin Lihaug plus German lightweight Leon Bunn also took to the scales ready for their undercard fights.

Super Lightweight – 4 Rounds:

Hadi Srour: 63.4 kg

Michael Mooney: 63.5 kg

Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds:

Kevin Melhus: 89.5 kg

Istvan Kun: 90.0 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:

Leon Bunn: 81.0 kg

Jozsef Racz: 80.5 kg

Heavyweight – 4 Rounds:

Simen Nysaether: 96.0 kg

Predrag Jevtic: TBC*





Light Heavyweight – 8 Rounds:

Tim-Robin Lihaug: 79.3 kg

Vasyl Kondor: 81.0 kg*

*Predrag Racz will weigh-in later and Vasyl Kondor has two hours to make weight.

Kai Robin Havnaa headlines an action-packed show at the SØR Amfi in Arendal on Saturday Limited tickets are still available online via www.ticketmaster.no.