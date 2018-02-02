Official weights from Arendal – Havnaa weighs-in ready for homecoming

Kai Robin Havnaa (11-0, 9 KOs) and his opponent Daniel Vencl (9-5, 6 KOs) both made weight today ahead of the Norwegian cruiserweight’s hotly anticipated homecoming fight tomorrow night at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.
Cruiserweight – 10 Rounds:
Kai Robin Havnaa: 90.0 kg
Daniel Vencl: 90.0 kg
Norwegian fighters Hadi Srour, Kevin Melhus, Simen Nysaether, and Tim Robin Lihaug plus German lightweight Leon Bunn also took to the scales ready for their undercard fights.
Super Lightweight – 4 Rounds:
Hadi Srour: 63.4 kg
Michael Mooney: 63.5 kg
Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds:
Kevin Melhus: 89.5 kg
Istvan Kun: 90.0 kg
Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:
Leon Bunn: 81.0 kg
Jozsef Racz: 80.5 kg
Heavyweight – 4 Rounds:
Simen Nysaether: 96.0 kg
Predrag Jevtic: TBC*
Light Heavyweight – 8 Rounds:
Tim-Robin Lihaug: 79.3 kg
Vasyl Kondor: 81.0 kg*
*Predrag Racz will weigh-in later and Vasyl Kondor has two hours to make weight.
Kai Robin Havnaa headlines an action-packed show at the SØR Amfi in Arendal on Saturday