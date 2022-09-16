Canelo Alvarez Vs. GGG Golovkin: How To Order On PPV & Latest Odds

Matchroom Boxing announce that the bitter rivals will meet in a trilogy blockbuster live on DAZN on September 17

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin will meet in an epic trilogy clash on September 17. Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN Pay Per View in the U.S. and Canada and around the world on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan) and is presented by Matchroom, Canelo Promotions and GGG Promotions.

Alvarez dared to be great once again in his last outing but was edged out by WBA World Light-Heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Now the focus switched back to Super-Middleweight where he will defend his undisputed title against the Kazakh king, who campaigns at the weight for the first time in his storied career.

Alvarez and Golovkin have shared 24 thrilling rounds already in this hottest of rivalries and the pair will meet for a third time, five years after their first battle ended in a controversial draw and then the Mexican star edging out Golovkin via majority decision.

Both fights took place in the T-Mobile Arena, and while a venue for the trilogy bout will be revealed soon, what is in no doubt is that it will be the hottest ticket in sport when these two foes dance for the third and decisive time.

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights and this fight won’t be an exception,” said Canelo.

“I hope to see you on September 17,” said Golovkin.

“Let’s push ahead without going backwards,” said Eddy Reynoso. “A Mexican never surrenders, let’s push forward.

“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO.

“I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”

“What a few weeks we have had on DAZN – the biggest women’s fight of all time, an absolute barn burner in Las Vegas, and now, the highly anticipated trilogy fight between the pound for pound King Saul Canelo Alvarez and one of the biggest names in the sport Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights, DAZN. “The last two fights between these two have been up there with the very best this century and we look forward to broadcasting it to fight fans live and worldwide on DAZN.”

Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN around on the world and on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada. Excluded territories include Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan. The blockbuster event is another mega addition to DAZN’s premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world’s biggest leagues and competitions UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, and J.League.

CANELO VS. GOLOVKIN 3 FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, September 17

Saturday, September 17 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m.

HOW CAN I WATCH CANELO VS. GOLOVKIN 3 ON DAZN?

The card will stream live on DAZN and on DAZN PPV in USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand.

The event will not be screened in Mexico, Kazakhstan, Latin America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba, Haiti, Dominican Republic)

All other regions will carry the event.

WHAT DEVICES ARE SUPPORTED ON DAZN?

DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com (except Argentina, Chile and Colombia) and also has apps available for all of the following TV and streaming devices:

Mobile Devices TV & Streaming Devices Games Consoles iPhone, iPad Amazon Fire TV PlayStation 4 Android phones, tablets Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation 5 Amazon Fire tablet Android TV XBox One Apple TV XBox Series X | S Google Chromecast LG Smart TV, Smartcast Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV

Canelo Alvarez – GGG Odds

Odds courtesy of BetOnline (Twitter: @betonline_ag).

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez -500 (1/5)

Gennady Golovkin +400 (4/1)

Will the Fight go the Scheduled Distance?

Yes -160 (5/8)

No +130 (13/10)

Method of Victory Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision +105 (21/20) Canelo Alvarez by KO, TKO or DQ +160 (8/5) Gennady Golovkin by Decision or Technical Decision +750 (15/2) Gennady Golovkin by KO, TKO or DQ +850 (17/2) Draw or Technical Draw +1600 (16/1)

