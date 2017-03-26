Obenauf WBF Champion, Outclasses Milenkovic

Viviane Obenauf gave her fans plenty to cheer about on Saturday night, March 25, when she won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens International Lightweight title in impressive fashion at the Theatersaal Kursaal in Interlaken, Switzerland.





Brazil-born Obenauf was on point from the start, and quickly put her opponent, Maja Milenkovic from Karlsruhe, Germany, on the back-foot. A sharp jab paved the way for hard hooks, landing almost at will to the visitors body and head.

At times it was extremely one-sided, and midway through the fight it appeared to be just a matter of time before Milenkovic couldn’t stand it any longer. The end came at 1:40 of round eight, when referee Fabian Guggenheim had seen enough and saved Milenkovic from further punishment.

Chasing her dream of becoming a world champion, Obenauf (30) improved her professional record to 10-2 (5), and could be in the running to face undefeated WBF World Lightweight Champion Nicole Wesner, like Milenkovic from Germany, later this year.

Born in Serbia, Maja Milenkovic drops to 5-9 (1), but is only 24 years old and has plenty of time to come again. She lost her first six professional bouts, so she has done quite well for herself since