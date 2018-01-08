Norwegian heavyweight hope Nysaether eager to impress in Arendal

Norwegian heavyweight hope Simen Nysaether (2-0, 1 KO) says he will give fans a fight to remember as he returns to the ring for his third professional contest against Britain’s Adam Williams (1-2) on February 3 at the SØR Amfi in Arendal.

Nysaether made his professional debut last year scoring a second-round KO victory over Miklos Kovacs on June 9 in Bergen before recording his second paid win on October 21 with a points decision over Sinan Baran in Stokke.





Having impressed so far, the 27 year-old from Trondheim is eager to build on his early success and deliver a fan-friendly performance in Arendal.

“2017 was a good year for me,” he said. “I won my first two fights and had some great times celebrating with my friends and family. Now, I want to improve my record and make even more great memories for myself and the fans in 2018.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting again. Stepping in that ring, under those lights is the best thing about all of this, and on February 3, I want to give the fans a fight to remember. I want to give them a fight that they will go home and tell their friends about.

“I’ve been in the gym everyday over Christmas break, and I’ll be preparing for this fight with a good, hard camp. I train with Kelvyn Travis and Robert Walstad at the Moss Side Fire Station in Manchester and also back home at Trym BK.

“I’ve got a good team around me. We will be working hard on learning new things, improving my weaknesses and making the things I’m good at even better. My ambition is to go all the way to the top and I’ll do whatever it takes to achieve it!”





Nysaether goes toe-to-toe with Adam Williams as part of an action-packed Nordic Fight Night event at the SØR Amfi in Arendal featuring hometown hero Kai Robin Havnaa alongside fellow Norwegian professionals Tim-Robin Lihaug, Kevin Melhus, Hadi Srour, Aron Jahnsen and undefeated German heavyweight Albon Pervizaj.

Tickets are available online via www.ticketmaster.no or by calling (+47) 22 82 81 97.