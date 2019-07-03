Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Bantamweight World Championship
July 6, 2019 / Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan / Barys Arena
MTK GLOBAL PRESENTS:
NORDINE “Nino One” OUBAALI (France)
WBC Bantamweight World Champion / 1st Title Defense
Age: 32 / Date of birth: August 4, 1986
Residence: Paris, Île-de-France, France / Birthplace: Lens, Pas-de-Calais, France
Record: 15-0, 11 KOs / Total rounds: 76 / World championship fights: 1-0, 0 KOs
Height: 5’4″ – 163cm / Reach: 64″ – 163cm / Stance: Left-handed
Manager: MTK Global/Dr. Mirko Wolf / Trainer: Ali “Hurricane” Oubaali
“King” ARTHUR VILLANUEVA (Philippines)
Ranked WBC #15 at Bantamweight
WBC affiliated titles held: WBC International, OPBF Super Flyweight
Age: 30 / Date of birth: January 20, 1989
Residence: Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Philippines / Birthplace: Bago City, Negros Occidental, Philippines
Record: 32-3-1, 18 KOs / Total rounds: 235 / World championship fights: 0-2
Height: 5’5″ – 165cm / Reach: 69.5″ – 177cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Antonio Aldeguer / Trainer: Edito Villamor
WBC BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Eder Jofre (Brazil) 1963 – 1965
2. Masahiko Harada (Jap) 1965 – 1968
3. Lionel Rose (Aust) 1968 – 1969
4. Ruben Olivares (Mex) 1969 – 1970
5. Chucho Castillo (Mex) 1970 – 1971
6. Ruben Olivares (Mex) * 1971 – 1972
7. Rafael Herrera (Mex) 1972
8. Enrique Pinder (Pan) 1972
9. Rafael Herrera (Mex) * 1973 – 1974
10. Rodolfo Martinez (Mex) 1974 – 1976
11. Carlos Zarate (Mex) 1976 – 1979
12. Lupe Pintor (Mex) 1979 – 1982
13. Albert Davila (US) 1983 – 1984
14. Daniel Zaragoza (Mex) 1985
15. Miguel Lora (Col) 1985 – 1988
16. Raul Perez (Mex) 1988 – 1991
17. Greg Richardson (US) 1991
18. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Jap) 1991 – 1993
19. Victor Rabanales (Mex) (Interim) 1992 – 1993
20. Jungil Byun (Kor) 1993
21. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Jap) (Interim)* 1993 – 1994
22. Yasuei Yakushiji (Jap) 1993 – 1995
23. Wayne McCullough (Ire) 1995 – 1996
24. Sirimongkol Singmanassuk (Thai) 1996 – 1997
25. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Jap) * 1997 – 1998
26. Veeraphol Nakhonluang (Thai) 1998 – 2005
27. Hozumi Hasegawa (Japan) 2005 – 2010
28. Fernando Montiel (Mexico) 2010 – 2011
29. Nonito Donaire (Phil) 2011
30. Shinsuke Yamanaka (Japan) 2011 – 2017
31. Luis Nery (Mexico) 2017 – 2018
32. Takuma Inoue (Japan) Interim 2018
33. Nordine Oubaali (France) 2019 –
*Regained
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC:
29 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only three have regained the title: Ruben Olivares (Mexico), Rafael Herrera (Mexico), Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Japan) two times.
140 bantamweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.
WBC TOP 10 BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Carlos Zarate (Mexico)
2. Eder Jofre (Brazil)
3. Ruben Olivares (Mexico)
4. Rafael Herrera (Mexico)
5. Veeraphol Nakhonluang (Thai)
6. Joichiro Tatsuyoshi (Japan)
7. Jungil Byun (Korea)
8. Yasuei Yakushiji (Japan)
9. Hozumi Hasegawa (Japan)
10. Shinsuke Yamanaka (Japan)
MEMORABLE WBC BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS
Jan. 19, 2019 Nordine Oubaali W12 Rau’Shee Warren – Las Vegas
Aug. 15, 2017 Luis Nery KO4 Shinsuke Yamanaka – Kyoto
Sep. 22, 2015 Shinsuke Yamanaka W12 Anselmo Moreno – Tokyo
Nov. 6, 2011 Shinsuke Yamanaka TKO11 Christian Esquivel – Tokyo
Feb. 19, 2011 Nonito Donaire TKO2 Fernando Montiel – Las Vegas
Apr. 30, 2010 Fernando Montiel TKO4 Hozumi Hasegawa – Tokyo
Apr. 16, 2005 Hozumi Hasegawa W12 Veeraphol Sahaprom – Tokyo
June 25, 2000 Veeraphol Sahaprom W12 Toshiaki Nishioka – Takasago
Aug. 10, 1996 Sirimongkol Singwancha TKO5 Jose Luis Bueno – Phitsanulok
Jul. 30, 1995 Wayne McCullough W12 Yasuei Yakushiji – Nagoya
Sep. 17, 1992 Victor Rabanales TKO9 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi – Osaka
Sep. 19, 1991 Joichiro Tatsuyoshi TKO10 Greg Richardson – Moriguchi
Oct. 29, 1988 Raul Perez W12 Miguel Lora – Las Vegas
Aug. 9, 1985 Miguel Lora W12 Daniel Zaragoza – Miami
June 3, 1979 Lupe Pintor W15 Carlos Zarate – Las Vegas
May 8, 1976 Carlos Zarate KO9 Rodolfo Martinez – Inglewood
Dec. 7, 1974 Rodolfo Martinez TKO4 Rafael Herrera – Merida
Mar. 19, 1972 Rafael Herrera KO5 Ruben Olivares – Mexico City
Aug. 22, 1969 Ruben Olivares KO4 Lionel Rose – Inglewood
Mar. 8, 1969 Lionel Rose W15 Alan Rudkin – Melbourne
May 18, 1965 Fighting Harada W15 Eder Jofre – Nagoya
Apr. 4, 1963 Eder Jofre KO3 Katsutoshi Aoki – Kokugican
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.